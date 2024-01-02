en English
Accidents

Courtroom Divided over Sentencing in Tragic UTV Crash

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Courtroom Divided over Sentencing in Tragic UTV Crash

In a gripping courtroom scene punctuated by emotional victim-impact statements, James Shankle was sentenced to a minimum of one year in prison for the tragic UTV crash that claimed the lives of his wife, Renee Shankle, and best friend, Alan Juza. The accident, which took place in Candia in 2021, saw Shankle convicted of negligent homicide-DUI. Shankle confessed to having consumed eight to ten beers prior to the fatal accident.

A Plea for Leniency

The courtroom was deeply divided over the sentencing, with some family members and friends arguing for leniency. They painted the incident as a tragic accident that occurred on private property, not a deliberate act of recklessness. Deirdre Taylor, Renee Shankle’s sister, expressed the belief that the adults involved had knowingly accepted the risk of riding the utility vehicle, even with an impaired driver.

Call for Accountability

On the other side of the emotional spectrum, other relatives, including Alan Juza’s children and niece, demanded a more stringent sentence. They emphasized the preventability of the incident and the need for Shankle to accept responsibility for his actions.

Expressions of Remorse

During the court hearing, Shankle offered an apology to both grieving families, expressing his profound loss and remorse. Despite the gravity of the situation and the sentence handed down, Shankle was released on bail after the defense filed an appeal. His future now hangs in the balance as he awaits the outcome of the appeal.

Accidents Courts & Law United States
BNN Correspondents

