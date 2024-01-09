en English
Courts & Law

Courtroom Chaos: Man Awaiting Sentencing Assaults Judge

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Courtroom Chaos: Man Awaiting Sentencing Assaults Judge

In a shocking incident on January 3, 2024, 30-year-old Deobra Delone Redden, who was awaiting sentencing for a prior baseball bat attack, leaped over a court bench and physically assaulted Judge Mary Kay Holthus at the Clark County District Court. The unanticipated attack resulted in injuries to Judge Holthus, a courtroom clerk, and a marshal. Despite the violent disruption, Judge Holthus resumed her duties the next day.

A Violent Disruption in the Courtroom

Redden, who was not restrained due to being released from custody while awaiting sentencing, launched himself over the court bench and landed atop Judge Holthus. He grabbed her by the hair, instigating a brawl with court officials. Redden’s violent behavior had come under scrutiny previously, with this sentencing related to a separate baseball bat assault.

Resilience Amid Chaos

Despite the unexpected attack and ensuing injuries, Judge Mary Kay Holthus returned to her post the following day. Her resilience and dedication to her role were highlighted as she continued her duties, disregarding the traumatic event of the preceding day.

Clerk’s Courageous Act Recognized

Michael Lasso, a courtroom clerk, played a crucial role in defending Judge Holthus. His quick reaction and courage to intervene during the attack likely prevented more severe injuries. Chief Judge Jerry Wiese acknowledged Lasso’s brave actions, reinforcing the importance of unity and support among courtroom personnel.

Uncertain Future for Redden

Redden, who had pleaded for leniency before the attack, claiming he was striving to reform his violent behavior, now faces uncertain consequences. Additional charges for battery on a protected person, which encompasses the judge and officers involved in the incident, are likely. The incident is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of courtroom proceedings and the courageous individuals who maintain order and justice amidst such chaos.

Courts & Law Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

