Courtroom Battle: Mental Health vs Criminal Responsibility in Perth Hostel Stabbing

On September 8, 2021, the quiet of an East Perth backpackers hostel was shattered by a brutal knife attack, an incident that has now led to the trial of 30-year-old Liaqat Ali Zahidi in the WA Supreme Court. Zahidi, originally hailing from Afghanistan, is standing trial for an attempted murder charge, following a violent assault on an unidentified victim in the hostel’s kitchen, which was captured on CCTV.

The Unprovoked Attack

The chilling CCTV footage shows Zahidi stabbing the victim multiple times with a butcher’s knife in a 30-second attack. The victim managed to survive the onslaught owing to the timely intervention of a witness, which allowed him to escape the horrific scene. Following the attack, Zahidi was promptly arrested, and the victim underwent surgery to treat his multiple stab wounds.

Zahidi’s Troubled Past

Zahidi migrated to Australia during his teenage years and has a history riddled with legal issues, including instances of trespassing and stealing. His past also holds a dark chapter of witnessing a fatal assault on his cellmate and being a victim of assault himself, which resulted in a significant head injury.

Mental Health Takes Center Stage in Trial

Two psychiatrists, called upon to testify in court, have painted a picture of Zahidi as a man battling chronic paranoid schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of the stabbing. They believe these mental health conditions affected his capacity to control his actions. The defense lawyer has echoed this sentiment, arguing that due to his mental illnesses, Zahidi should be exempt from criminal responsibility.

However, the state prosecutor pointed out complaints about Zahidi’s behavior at the hostel prior to the attack. It is now up to Justice Natalie Whitby to weigh these complexities and deliver a verdict, which is expected later this week.