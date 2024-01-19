Court Upholds Lionbridge's Victory Against TransPerfect's Trade Secrets Lawsuit

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a victory for Lionbridge Technologies Inc., ruling against a trade secrets lawsuit filed by its competitor TransPerfect Global Inc. TransPerfect had accused Lionbridge of illegally acquiring and using confidential information during an acquisition bid involving Lionbridge's parent company, H.I.G. Middle Market LLC.

Claims Deemed Speculative and Unsubstantiated

In their judgment, the court found the allegations raised by TransPerfect to be speculative and unsubstantiated. There was insufficient evidence to support the claim that Lionbridge and H.I.G. Capital had gained access to TransPerfect's confidential information. The case was argued by Aaron Marks of Kirkland & Ellis, who was joined on the briefs by colleagues George Hicks and Kristin Rose, as well as Harker Rhodes of Clement & Murphy.

Business Practices Not a Trade Secret

Moreover, the court ruled that some of the business practices claimed as secrets by TransPerfect were not actually secret or trade secrets. This further weakened the case against Lionbridge and H.I.G. Middle Market LLC.

End of Pursuit for Damages

As a result of the court's summary order, TransPerfect's pursuit of at least $66 million in damages from Lionbridge and H.I.G. Middle Market LLC has come to an end. The Second Circuit Court refused to revive TransPerfect Global Inc's trade secrets suit against the translation company Lionbridge Technologies Inc, citing lack of enough evidence to proceed to a jury.