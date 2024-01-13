en English
Courts & Law

Court Status Conferences Unfold for Homicide Cases in Cambria County

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Court Status Conferences Unfold for Homicide Cases in Cambria County

In a significant development in Cambria County, Pennsylvania, two individuals charged with criminal homicide, Brian B. Giles and Justin A. Green, made appearances in court for status conferences. The proceedings were marked by important legal maneuvers, including discussions on pre-trial motions, with the cases taking distinct paths towards their respective jury trials.

Giles’ Defense Seeks Exclusions

Represented by attorneys Tim Burns and David Weaver, Giles appeared before Judge Tamara Bernstein, seeking to exclude certain pieces of evidence from his impending trial. Giles is currently facing charges for the alleged murder of his wife. The defense argued for the exclusion of protection from abuse orders unrelated to his deceased wife and any reference to his missing girlfriend, Jilly Todaro. Both motions could have an impact on the portrayal of Giles’ character and the narrative surrounding his case.

Facebook Evidence in Question

Johnstown police Detective Sgt. Cory Adams was present in court to testify about a Facebook profile linked to Giles. The prosecution aims to use this social media evidence to establish Giles’ mental state following his wife’s disappearance and subsequent death. However, the defense challenged the certainty of Giles’ operation of the account, casting doubt on the strength of the evidence.

Green’s Case Continued

Justin A. Green, represented by attorney Michael Filia, is accused of the shooting death of Daryl Vincent Lee Jr. His case was continued until the end of March. Potential pre-trial motions were discussed, with the defense awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s Office. Green’s pretrial conference is tentatively set for March 6, with the possibility of jury selection occurring in April.

With these developments, the Cambria County court has set the stage for an intense legal battle in the coming months. Judge Bernstein approved the defense’s requests in Giles’ case and scheduled the next status conference for February 13. Giles’ jury trial is set to begin in the week of March 11. Meanwhile, Green awaits his next court appearance, with his case’s future to be determined in the coming weeks.

Courts & Law Crime United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

