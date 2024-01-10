en English
Courts & Law

Court Sets Two-Week Deadline for DPP to Charge Shakahola Massacre Suspects

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Court Sets Two-Week Deadline for DPP to Charge Shakahola Massacre Suspects

In a pivotal ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda set a two-week deadline for the director of public prosecution (DPP) to charge Paul Mackenzie and his 29 co-accused for their alleged involvement in the notorious Shakahola massacre. This decisive move came after the assistant DPP, Jami Yamina’s plea for an additional 180-day detention period for the suspects was rejected.

Denial of Extended Detention

The court took cognizance of the fact that the suspects had already been in custody for a significant period of 117 days since the application was filed on September 18, 2022. Shikanda acknowledged the delays that had plagued the hearing due to various factors but held the opinion that the duration already served as sufficient for the completion of investigations.

14-Day Deadline for Charges

While understanding that the state might require time to process charges given the number of suspects and potential charges, Shikanda nonetheless set a firm limit of 14 days for the DPP to act. The magistrate opined, ‘The judicial process must uphold the dignity and rights of the accused, and prolonged detention without charges is a violation of these principles’.

Potential Release of Suspects

If the DPP fails to meet this deadline and decide to charge the suspects within this window, the court will contemplate releasing them on specific terms. This landmark ruling has set the stage for a significant turning point in this high-profile case, with the eyes of the nation and the world waiting anxiously for the next move from the DPP. The case is slated to be mentioned again on January 23, 2024, for further orders.

Courts & Law Crime Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

