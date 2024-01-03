en English
en English
Courts & Law

Court Rules Sleeping Berth Time for Truck Drivers Must Be Compensated

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Court Rules Sleeping Berth Time for Truck Drivers Must Be Compensated

In a landmark ruling, the First Circuit Court of Appeals has decreed that the hours truck drivers spend in a sleeper berth beyond the standard eight-hour period must be compensated under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The case, involving trucking companies CRST Expedited and CRST International, revolved around their team-driving model. In this model, drivers operate in pairs to ensure continuous truck movement, all while adhering to the Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations on driving hours.

A Case Rooted in Fair Compensation

The lawsuit was brought forward in January 2016 by Juan Carlos Montoya and other former CRST trainee drivers. The group argued that CRST’s compensation policies fell short of paying for hours spent in the sleeper berth beyond the mandated eight hours, thus failing to meet the FLSA’s minimum wage requirements. CRST’s payment model, based on miles driven, did not account for sleeper berth time as work hours, leading to a potential underpayment of their drivers.

The ‘Predominant Benefit Test’

The appeals court applied what is known as the ‘predominant benefit test.’ This test assesses whether the time spent is primarily for the employer’s benefit or the employee’s. The court found that the time drivers spend in the sleeper berth does indeed significantly benefit CRST. The logic behind this ruling lies in the fact that while the drivers are resting, they are also enabling continuous movement of the truck, indirectly contributing to the company’s bottom line.

The Final Verdict

Upon evaluation, the court sided with the drivers. It ruled that the time spent in excess of eight hours in the sleeper berth is compensable work under the FLSA. This ruling not only impacts the drivers involved in the case but also sets a precedent for similar cases in the future. It underscores the importance of fair compensation for all work-related activities, even those that may not traditionally be viewed as work.

Courts & Law Transportation United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

