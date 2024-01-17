Court Rules in Favor of Hayley Paige Gutman in Trademark Dispute with JLM Couture

In a landmark decision that could redefine the relationship between social media influencers and their associated brands, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled in favor of bridal designer and influencer Hayley Paige Gutman in her ongoing legal tussle with her former employer, JLM Couture. The dispute, which has captured the attention of the fashion industry and beyond, centers on the ownership and use of the 'Hayley Paige' brand name and associated social media accounts.

From Resignation to Legal Row

Hayley Paige Gutman, renowned for her enchanting wedding dress designs and her appearances on TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress”, resigned from JLM Couture in December 2020. Post her departure, JLM Couture claimed exclusive rights to the 'Hayley Paige' trademark and took control of the social media accounts associated with the brand. These accounts, painstakingly built by Gutman, served as a platform for her to showcase her designs and interact with her substantial fanbase.

Victory for Gutman

In a significant turn of events, the Court of Appeals ruled that ownership of social media accounts should be determined 'like any other form of property'. The rights, the court opined, belonged to Gutman since she had created the accounts using her personal information and for her personal use. This sets a precedent for future cases involving the ownership of social media accounts, particularly those with a strong personal brand attached. The Court also vacated the five-year non-compete clause entered against Gutman by the District Court.

Implications for the Future

As the case now returns to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, the implications of this ruling are profound. This judgment could have far-reaching effects on how trademark rights are interpreted in the age of social media, particularly in situations where personal brands and corporate interests intersect. The resolution of this dispute will undoubtedly set a precedent for similar cases in the future, potentially shifting the balance of power between individual creators and the companies they represent.