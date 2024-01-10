Court Restrains Operation of Food Court in Historic Town Hall Amid Heritage Concerns

The historic Town Hall building in Shimla, a heritage structure built in 1860 and renovated multiple times, most recently from 2014 to 2018, has become the focal point of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). This legal initiative is challenging the operation of a food court within the Town Hall and raising concerns over potential non-compliance with a previous court mandate and the preservation of the heritage property.

Deviation from the Approved Plan

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has issued an order halting the operation of the food court. The court noted that a judgment dated September 6, 2019, had permitted only the offices of the mayor and deputy mayor to operate from the Town Hall. The remainder of the area was approved for use as a high-end café, an information center, and a boutique – a plan intended to generate revenue for the Corporation.

However, it has surfaced that the space is now housing a food court featuring popular brands like Pizza Hut, KFC, Cream Bell, Costa Coffee, and Vaango. This alteration includes the establishment of separate compartments and kitchenettes, a deviation from the approved plan of setting up a café without making structural changes to the heritage building.

Unanswered Questions

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity provided by the State, Shimla Municipal Corporation, or HP Infrastructure Development Board during the hearing. Crucial questions about the structural changes, non-compliance with the Concession Agreement, and the selection process of the operator, who reportedly lacks hospitality experience, remained unanswered.

Next Steps

In light of the above, the court has directed the State Heritage Advisory Committee to delve into the matter. The committee is tasked with investigating these concerns and providing a comprehensive report by the next hearing. This step underscores the importance of preserving heritage structures and ensuring that they are used responsibly and in accordance with approved plans.