en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Court Restrains Operation of Food Court in Historic Town Hall Amid Heritage Concerns

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Court Restrains Operation of Food Court in Historic Town Hall Amid Heritage Concerns

The historic Town Hall building in Shimla, a heritage structure built in 1860 and renovated multiple times, most recently from 2014 to 2018, has become the focal point of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). This legal initiative is challenging the operation of a food court within the Town Hall and raising concerns over potential non-compliance with a previous court mandate and the preservation of the heritage property.

Deviation from the Approved Plan

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has issued an order halting the operation of the food court. The court noted that a judgment dated September 6, 2019, had permitted only the offices of the mayor and deputy mayor to operate from the Town Hall. The remainder of the area was approved for use as a high-end café, an information center, and a boutique – a plan intended to generate revenue for the Corporation.

However, it has surfaced that the space is now housing a food court featuring popular brands like Pizza Hut, KFC, Cream Bell, Costa Coffee, and Vaango. This alteration includes the establishment of separate compartments and kitchenettes, a deviation from the approved plan of setting up a café without making structural changes to the heritage building.

Unanswered Questions

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity provided by the State, Shimla Municipal Corporation, or HP Infrastructure Development Board during the hearing. Crucial questions about the structural changes, non-compliance with the Concession Agreement, and the selection process of the operator, who reportedly lacks hospitality experience, remained unanswered.

Next Steps

In light of the above, the court has directed the State Heritage Advisory Committee to delve into the matter. The committee is tasked with investigating these concerns and providing a comprehensive report by the next hearing. This step underscores the importance of preserving heritage structures and ensuring that they are used responsibly and in accordance with approved plans.

0
Courts & Law India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
4 mins ago
Community in Shock as Dog is Shot Dead During Police Arrest
A melancholic pall has descended over a community following a harrowing incident where a dog was shot dead amidst a police arrest. The dog, beloved by its owner, inadvertently got entangled in an unfolding law enforcement operation, leading to the officer resorting to deadly force to mitigate the perceived threat. The Unraveling of a Tragic
Community in Shock as Dog is Shot Dead During Police Arrest
Father Sentenced to 24 Years in Landmark Child Abuse Case
14 mins ago
Father Sentenced to 24 Years in Landmark Child Abuse Case
Man Injured in Stabbing on Belvedere Road, Crystal Palace; Suspect Remains at Large
22 mins ago
Man Injured in Stabbing on Belvedere Road, Crystal Palace; Suspect Remains at Large
Lethal Force on Four Legs: Pet Dog Shot Dead by Police During Arrest
4 mins ago
Lethal Force on Four Legs: Pet Dog Shot Dead by Police During Arrest
Committee Led by Atta Akyea Nears Completion of Leaked IGP Tape Investigation
13 mins ago
Committee Led by Atta Akyea Nears Completion of Leaked IGP Tape Investigation
Supreme Court Mandates Clearance of Judicial Officers' Dues, Stresses on Judicial Independence
13 mins ago
Supreme Court Mandates Clearance of Judicial Officers' Dues, Stresses on Judicial Independence
Latest Headlines
World News
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
43 seconds
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
5 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
9 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
13 mins
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
14 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest Prime Minister to Lead Macron's European Campaign
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
15 mins
Nikki Spoelstra Responds to Critics: A Stand Against Societal Attitudes Towards Women
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
17 mins
Nurse Arrested in Neonatal Deaths at Tororo Main Hospital: A Spotlight on Medical Negligence
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
18 mins
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
18 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app