Court Rejects Request for Deputy Prosecutor-General to Testify in Case He Prosecuted

In a pivotal ruling in Harare, Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro dismissed an unprecedented request made by property developer George Katsimberis. Katsimberis had sought to compel Deputy Prosecutor-General Michael Reza to testify in a case that Reza himself had prosecuted. The case revolves around Katsimberis, who is under scrutiny for allegedly constructing a showroom in the affluent suburb of Borrowdale without obtaining the necessary approval, consequently leading to the structure's demolition.

Preserving Court's Integrity

Magistrate Guwuriro underscored the importance of maintaining the court's integrity in her ruling. She emphasized that the application to have Reza testify was not in sync with the established legal process for calling witnesses. Guwuriro argued that there was no previous instance of a prosecuting official being placed on the witness stand in a case they had prosecuted. She suggested that to allow such a request could potentially compromise the court's integrity.

Defense's Attempt Thwarted

The request to have Reza testify was put forth by Katsimberis's defense lawyer, Tinomudaishe Chinyoka. If allowed, it would have marked a significant departure from conventional court proceedings. However, the court upheld the procedural norms, reinforcing the understanding that a prosecuting official cannot be compelled to testify in the case they have prosecuted.

Case to Continue

Despite the setback, the case against Katsimberis continues. The allegations of constructing a showroom without proper approval have significant implications, as they led to the demolition of the structure. As the case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to established legal and procedural norms in court proceedings.