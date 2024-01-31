Court Quashes Eviction Order Against Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Issued by Visva-Bharati University

In a significant legal development, a court has overturned an eviction order issued by Visva-Bharati University against Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen. The eminent economist was facing the threat of eviction from a property that the university alleged was unlawfully occupied. This judicial intervention has momentarily halted the eviction process, allowing Sen to retain his residence while the core dispute continues to be addressed in court. The decision holds importance beyond Sen's case, reflecting on the rights of individuals against institutional actions and potentially having wider implications for property rights and due process in academic institutions.

First Round Victory for Sen

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen clinched the initial round of a legal battle against Visva-Bharati University. The district court dismissed the eviction notice issued by the university authorities. The contention revolves around 13 decimals of land within the university campus. Sen asserted that the land was lawfully purchased by his father, a claim disputed by the university.

Eviction Order Lacks Factual Basis

The court sided with Sen, stating that the eviction notice lacked a factual basis. It halted the eviction notice served by Visva-Bharati University and declared that the stay will be in effect until the disposal of the main case pertaining to the ownership of the plot on the Santiniketan campus. In response, the university submitted documents to justify the eviction notice. The court is set to pass an order on whether these documents can be obtained on September 21.

Sen's Ancestral Residence at Stake

The eviction notice requested Sen to vacate 0.13 acres of land of his ancestral residence 'Pratichi' in Santiniketan. The dispute stems from 1.38 acres of land, with Sen denying the allegation of illegal occupation and maintaining that the land was gifted to his grandfather, and later purchased by his father. In a recent move, the West Bengal government transferred leasehold rights of the entire 1.38 acres of land to Sen, preventing any eviction attempt by the university authorities.