en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Court of Appeal Mandates Use of ADR in Litigation: A Landmark Decision

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Court of Appeal Mandates Use of ADR in Litigation: A Landmark Decision

In a landmark decision, the Court of Appeal underlined its authority to compel parties in litigation to engage in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), including mediation. The decision, delivered on November 29, 2023, in the case of Churchill v Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council has brought the court’s power to the fore in a bid to promote efficient and cost-effective dispute resolution.

The Case

The case in question involved James Churchill, who sought damages from the Council for the devaluation and loss of enjoyment of his property due to an encroachment of Japanese knotweed from the Council’s land. Despite the Council’s internal complaints procedure and pre-action protocols encouraging ADR before litigation, Churchill did not comply. The Deputy District Judge, following a precedent set by the case Halsey v Milton Keynes General NHS Trust, initially dismissed the Council’s application for a stay of proceedings.

The Court of Appeal’s Stance

The Court of Appeal, however, provided clarity on the matter. It stated that the Halsey case did not, in fact, limit the court’s power to impose ADR. The court’s decision has confirmed its power to order a stay for ADR purposes, without infringing on the right to a fair trial as stipulated in Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights. This significant decision reiterates that the objective of such an order is to achieve fair and cost-effective dispute resolution.

Implications of the Decision

The Court of Appeal has not stayed the proceedings for the Council’s Complaints Procedure as it found this mechanism unsuitable for the dispute at hand. However, it has strongly encouraged the parties to consider mediation. This decision signals a shift in approach to litigation in the UK, emphasizing the importance of ADR mechanisms as a first-line approach to dispute resolution. The court’s decision is expected to have significant implications for future cases, with an increased emphasis on mediation and other forms of ADR.

0
Courts & Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
1 min ago
CRCICA Introduces Enhanced Arbitration Rules: A Progressive Move in International Arbitration
On January 15, 2024, the Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA) is set to bring into effect a revised set of Arbitration Rules, marking the first such revisions since 2011. Rooted in the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules, these amendments are positioned to enhance both the efficiency and flexibility of the arbitral process. Progressive Changes
CRCICA Introduces Enhanced Arbitration Rules: A Progressive Move in International Arbitration
22-Year-Old Man Apprehended in Attempted Supermarket Robbery
5 mins ago
22-Year-Old Man Apprehended in Attempted Supermarket Robbery
Maggie Oliver: Listening is Crucial for Driving Change
6 mins ago
Maggie Oliver: Listening is Crucial for Driving Change
High-Profile Appeal Proceedings Underway in Somalia: A Test for Transparency and Accountability
3 mins ago
High-Profile Appeal Proceedings Underway in Somalia: A Test for Transparency and Accountability
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
3 mins ago
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
4 mins ago
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
10 seconds
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
13 seconds
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
34 seconds
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
48 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
55 seconds
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
57 seconds
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
58 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
58 seconds
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
1 min
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
58 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
30 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app