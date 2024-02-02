UK Court of Appeal Clarifies Late Expert Evidence Test in Warren v. Yesss Electrical Case

In a recent development in the realm of the United Kingdom's legal system, the Court of Appeal, presided over by Birss LJ, elucidated on the appropriate test for late applications for expert evidence in the case of Martin Warren v. Yesss Electrical Limited. This case stemmed from an incident at work where the claimant, Martin Warren, suffered a back injury and failed to make a timely application for expert evidence in pain management.

Unfolding of the Case

On the advent of a new file handler, the need for expert evidence was identified, leading to a late application. District Judge Stewart granted the application, viewing it through the lens of the overriding objective rather than a case for relief from sanctions.

Yesss Electrical Limited, the defendant, appealed against this decision. Their argument was grounded in the belief that the application should be interpreted as one seeking relief from sanctions, thereby invoking CPR 3.9 and the ethos of the Denton case.

The Appeal Dismissed

Judge Glen dismissed the appeal, finding that the legal authorities referred to by the defendant did not support the application of CPR 3.9 in this specific scenario.

The case proceeded to the Court of Appeal, which upheld the previous decisions. The court clarified that mere tardiness does not warrant the invocation of CPR 3.9, and that the requirement for permission in CPR 35.4 is not tantamount to an implied sanction.

Distinguishing Between Cases

The Court emphasized the need to differentiate between cases carrying explicit sanctions for non-compliance and those needing court permission to proceed. The Court of Appeal underscored that the modern approach to case management, which demonstrates less tolerance towards delays, is deeply entrenched in the overriding objective, and harmonizes with the ethos of Denton, even when relief from sanctions under CPR 3.9 is not directly engaged.