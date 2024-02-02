Court Issues Sixth Warrant Against AAP MLA; India Grapples with Cervical Cancer Awareness

In a stern move, the Judicial Magistrate First Class of Baba Bakala has issued a sixth arrest warrant against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dalbir Singh Tong, while questioning the Amritsar Rural police for their consistent failure to execute previous arrest orders. The court's frustration was palpable as it marked the unwillingness or inability of the police to apprehend the MLA, who represents Baba Bakala Sahib, despite having issued five prior warrants.

Political Influence or Police Inefficiency?

Reflecting on the repeated inaction, the court suggested that the MLA's political standing might be playing a role in the police's non-compliance. The scenario raises questions regarding the influence of political status on law enforcement procedures and their effectiveness. The MLA, unyielding to the warrants, was spotted attending a public event as a Chief Guest on January 26, thereby further confirming his traceability.

Accountability and Consequences

The court has taken a firm stand on the issue, indicating that the officer in charge of the Beas police station will be held personally answerable if the arrest is not made by the next court hearing slated for February 17, 2024. Additionally, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Beas police station has been summoned to make a personal appearance on the same date. This move underscores the gravity of the situation and the court's determination to enforce accountability.

