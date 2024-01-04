Court Hearings in Suva: Assault on Police and Drunk Behavior

In a courtroom in Suva, two men, Serupepeli Masiara and Senitiki Colati, stood before a magistrate to answer charges of attacking two police officers on New Year’s Day. Masiara, who sustained injuries during the confrontation, was granted bail on medical grounds. His attention came after the incident, on January 2. However, Colati, despite facing similar charges, was denied bail, given his history of non-compliance with court orders and a record of escaping bail.

Obstruction of Justice

Adding another layer to this case, Maria Luvu and her daughter Famiza Elena faced charges of obstructing police work. They were accused of yelling and pushing the officers, which hindered the law enforcement agents from arresting Masiara and Colati, the initial offenders. Despite these charges, both Luvu and Elena were granted bail. The court considered their lack of previous offenses and the family obligations they had, including caring for a sick relative.

Another Case Heard

On a related note, Napolioni Kurusiga, a young man charged with drunk and disorderly behavior, assault, and providing false information to a police officer, was discharged without conviction after pleading guilty in the same court. Kurusiga’s confrontation with a police officer led to aggressive behavior on his part. Magistrate Seini Puamau, taking into account his remorse and his status as a first-time offender, decided on a lenient sentence. Despite the discharge, the magistrate advised Kurusiga to exercise more control over his actions and handle situations with sobriety, underscoring the importance of personal responsibility, sobriety, and respect for law enforcement.