en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Court Hearing for Riot Accused in Sibu: Seven Attend, One Absent Due to Covid-19

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Court Hearing for Riot Accused in Sibu: Seven Attend, One Absent Due to Covid-19

In Sibu, the Magistrates’ Court witnessed seven out of eight individuals charged with rioting in Machan bazaar, Kanowit, attending the pre-trial case management. The riot, which took place in August of the previous year, involved all the accused individuals. The charges were made under Section 148 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, potentially leading to up to five years of imprisonment, a fine, or both if they are convicted.

Missing Accused and Attendance

Johnny Lau, one of the accused, could not make it to the hearing due to being afflicted by Covid-19. He has been instructed to provide evidence of his illness at the next hearing, which is scheduled for February 1-2. Arrest warrants were initially issued for Jonwin Umpi and Willis Inggol Jonwin for missing the case management without presenting valid reasons. However, these warrants were revoked when they appeared in court and justified their absence. Their reasons included overlooked schedules and limited telecommunication services.

The Court’s Warning and Further Proceedings

The court warned them to be punctual in the future and ensure their sureties are present to inform the court of any absences. Moreover, the riot in question occurred in front of a restaurant and involved all eight accused individuals, which includes Johnny Lau, Tie Sing Tai, Kevin Lau Pick King, Alvin Tang Chan Siew, Dave Wong Yan Dao, Jonwin Umpi, Willis Inggol Jonwin, and Brandon Lee Kah Xin.

Security Measures in Place

ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the police chief, reported that security measures were put into place around the court to prevent any disturbances. These measures included police presence and roadblocks.

0
Courts & Law Crime
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Supreme Court Seeks Response on Alleged Caste Discrimination in Prisons

By Rafia Tasleem

Stolen Car Recovered in Bradford: A Holiday Heist Unraveled

By Nitish Verma

CJEU Clarifies Interpretation of Unfair Terms Directive in Landmark Ruling

By Safak Costu

CJEU Clarifies Directive 93/13 on Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts: A Triumph for Consumer Protection

By Momen Zellmi

Northwich Driver's Sentencing Deferred: A Case Study on the Importance ...
@Courts & Law · 15 mins
Northwich Driver's Sentencing Deferred: A Case Study on the Importance ...
heart comment 0
PCC Campion Calls for Public Input on West Mercia Police Budget Proposals

By BNN Correspondents

PCC Campion Calls for Public Input on West Mercia Police Budget Proposals
Malta Court Rules Pre-1995 Rental Laws Violated Fundamental Human Rights

By Nimrah Khatoon

Malta Court Rules Pre-1995 Rental Laws Violated Fundamental Human Rights
Ex-Principal Challenges Contract Extension: A Look into Transgender Rights and ABA Job Protections

By Mazhar Abbas

Ex-Principal Challenges Contract Extension: A Look into Transgender Rights and ABA Job Protections
Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week

By BNN Correspondents

Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
11 seconds
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
16 seconds
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
27 seconds
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
48 seconds
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
50 seconds
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
55 seconds
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
1 min
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
1 min
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
19 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app