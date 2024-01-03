Court Hearing for Riot Accused in Sibu: Seven Attend, One Absent Due to Covid-19

In Sibu, the Magistrates’ Court witnessed seven out of eight individuals charged with rioting in Machan bazaar, Kanowit, attending the pre-trial case management. The riot, which took place in August of the previous year, involved all the accused individuals. The charges were made under Section 148 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, potentially leading to up to five years of imprisonment, a fine, or both if they are convicted.

Missing Accused and Attendance

Johnny Lau, one of the accused, could not make it to the hearing due to being afflicted by Covid-19. He has been instructed to provide evidence of his illness at the next hearing, which is scheduled for February 1-2. Arrest warrants were initially issued for Jonwin Umpi and Willis Inggol Jonwin for missing the case management without presenting valid reasons. However, these warrants were revoked when they appeared in court and justified their absence. Their reasons included overlooked schedules and limited telecommunication services.

The Court’s Warning and Further Proceedings

The court warned them to be punctual in the future and ensure their sureties are present to inform the court of any absences. Moreover, the riot in question occurred in front of a restaurant and involved all eight accused individuals, which includes Johnny Lau, Tie Sing Tai, Kevin Lau Pick King, Alvin Tang Chan Siew, Dave Wong Yan Dao, Jonwin Umpi, Willis Inggol Jonwin, and Brandon Lee Kah Xin.

Security Measures in Place

ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, the police chief, reported that security measures were put into place around the court to prevent any disturbances. These measures included police presence and roadblocks.