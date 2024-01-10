Court Hearing for Loh Siew Hong’s Appeal Rescheduled Amidst Ongoing Legal Battle

In a significant development in Putrajaya, the Federal Court has rescheduled the hearing of Loh Siew Hong’s appeal to September 26. Loh is fervently challenging the Court of Appeal’s ruling that permitted the Perlis Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) to intervene in her divorce proceedings. A clash with her lead counsel’s schedule brought about the rearrangement.

Online Case Management Sets New Course

An online case management session led by deputy registrar Rasidah Roslee set the new hearing date and organised another case management for September 11. The digital approach to case management ensures the seamless progression of the proceedings amidst unpredictable circumstances.

Single Mother’s Fight for Justice

Loh, a single mother, is at the forefront of a legal battle against the Court of Appeal’s decision that permits MAIPs to participate in her divorce case. This case stems from a deeply personal and emotionally charged situation: Loh was granted sole custody of her three children following the divorce from Muhammad Nagahswaran Muniandy. However, Muniandy converted to Islam and unilaterally did the same with their children, all without her consent.

High Court Decision Overruled

The High Court initially dismissed MAIPs’ request to intervene. The Court of Appeal, however, overruled this decision, prompting Loh’s current appeal. In another layer to this complex legal struggle, Loh’s judicial review challenging her children’s conversion remains pending before the Court of Appeal. This follows an unsuccessful attempt at the High Court level.