en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Court Hearing for Loh Siew Hong’s Appeal Rescheduled Amidst Ongoing Legal Battle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Court Hearing for Loh Siew Hong’s Appeal Rescheduled Amidst Ongoing Legal Battle

In a significant development in Putrajaya, the Federal Court has rescheduled the hearing of Loh Siew Hong’s appeal to September 26. Loh is fervently challenging the Court of Appeal’s ruling that permitted the Perlis Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) to intervene in her divorce proceedings. A clash with her lead counsel’s schedule brought about the rearrangement.

Online Case Management Sets New Course

An online case management session led by deputy registrar Rasidah Roslee set the new hearing date and organised another case management for September 11. The digital approach to case management ensures the seamless progression of the proceedings amidst unpredictable circumstances.

Single Mother’s Fight for Justice

Loh, a single mother, is at the forefront of a legal battle against the Court of Appeal’s decision that permits MAIPs to participate in her divorce case. This case stems from a deeply personal and emotionally charged situation: Loh was granted sole custody of her three children following the divorce from Muhammad Nagahswaran Muniandy. However, Muniandy converted to Islam and unilaterally did the same with their children, all without her consent.

High Court Decision Overruled

The High Court initially dismissed MAIPs’ request to intervene. The Court of Appeal, however, overruled this decision, prompting Loh’s current appeal. In another layer to this complex legal struggle, Loh’s judicial review challenging her children’s conversion remains pending before the Court of Appeal. This follows an unsuccessful attempt at the High Court level.

0
Courts & Law Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
1 min ago
Miami-Dade Corrections Employee Arrested for Sexual Battery: Safety Concerns Rise
In an unsettling turn of events, Johny Jovin, a 46-year-old corrections employee, has been arrested following allegations of sexually battering an inmate at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade. The incident reportedly transpired on December 31, in a setting as mundane as the prison’s walk-in refrigerator. Unveiling the Incident According to the details
Miami-Dade Corrections Employee Arrested for Sexual Battery: Safety Concerns Rise
Fatal Police Shooting in Nowra: A Tragic End to a Hostage Crisis
19 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting in Nowra: A Tragic End to a Hostage Crisis
Man Fatally Shot by Police at NSW Medical Clinic in Tense Stand-off
20 mins ago
Man Fatally Shot by Police at NSW Medical Clinic in Tense Stand-off
Legal Professionals Oppose Proposed Bill Granting Expanded Powers to NMI Attorney General's Office
3 mins ago
Legal Professionals Oppose Proposed Bill Granting Expanded Powers to NMI Attorney General's Office
Contempt Petition Filed Against Rajasthan Govt. and Ramniwas Garden Supervisor Over Concert
10 mins ago
Contempt Petition Filed Against Rajasthan Govt. and Ramniwas Garden Supervisor Over Concert
Enforcement Directorate's Move in West Bengal: A Political Game-changer for 2024 Elections?
16 mins ago
Enforcement Directorate's Move in West Bengal: A Political Game-changer for 2024 Elections?
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
1 min
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
1 min
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
1 min
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
2 mins
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
2 mins
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
3 mins
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
3 mins
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
5 mins
Trump Stirs Voter Fraud Fears with Claims of Unauthorized Migrant Voting
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
5 mins
AFL Player Joel Smith Tests Positive for Cocaine, Faces Two-Year Suspension
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
42 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app