en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

New Allegations Against Prince Andrew Emerge in Epstein Court Documents

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:57 pm EST
New Allegations Against Prince Andrew Emerge in Epstein Court Documents

Recently, a trove of court documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s case was released, exposing allegations involving Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. The documents reveal claims by Johanna Sjoberg, who accused Prince Andrew of inappropriate contact when they were seated together on a couch in Epstein’s US home. The decision to release these documents was made by US Judge Loretta Preska and has disclosed the identities of over 170 individuals connected to Epstein.

A Glimpse into High-Profile Connections

The individuals linked to Epstein include associates, friends, and victims, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding Epstein’s criminal activities. The businessman was well-known for his high-profile connections and was facing charges of sex trafficking prior to his death in 2019. The court documents released offer a glimpse into the sphere of influence Epstein had, with names like Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and David Copperfield among those mentioned.

Unmasking Epstein’s Network

The unsealing of these documents is a component of the defamation case brought against Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, by Virginia Giuffre. She accused Epstein of sexually abusing her as a minor and named several high-profile individuals in her case. Some victims’ names remain redacted due to the sensitive nature of the crimes. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking charges involving multiple victims and is currently appealing her conviction.

Prince Andrew under the Spotlight

The allegations against Prince Andrew have generated significant public and media attention due to his status as a member of the British royal family. Prince Andrew has always strongly denied the allegations against him. Despite the royal’s denial, the public release of these documents has intensified scrutiny on his association with Epstein. The release of further documents is anticipated, promising to shed more light on Epstein’s network of connections and the depth of his criminal activities.

0
Courts & Law United Kingdom United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
53 mins ago
AI Mistake Lands Michael Cohen's Lawyer in Hot Water
Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, has found himself in a unique legal debacle. His current lawyer, David Schwartz, inadvertently submitted court documents riddled with fake case citations generated by artificial intelligence. The erroneous citations were included in a bid to conclude Cohen’s supervised release term, a consequence of his conviction for campaign
AI Mistake Lands Michael Cohen's Lawyer in Hot Water
Cambodian Police Apprehend Armed Gang Involved in Knifepoint Robberies
2 hours ago
Cambodian Police Apprehend Armed Gang Involved in Knifepoint Robberies
Oakland Officer's Fatal Shooting: Prime Suspect and Accomplices Arrested
2 hours ago
Oakland Officer's Fatal Shooting: Prime Suspect and Accomplices Arrested
Prince Andrew Accused of Inappropriate Touching by Epstein Victim in Unsealed Court Documents
54 mins ago
Prince Andrew Accused of Inappropriate Touching by Epstein Victim in Unsealed Court Documents
Trial of Salman Rushdie's Attacker Delayed Over Upcoming Memoir
55 mins ago
Trial of Salman Rushdie's Attacker Delayed Over Upcoming Memoir
Peshawar Traffic Police Launch Crackdown on Encroachments and Parking Violations
2 hours ago
Peshawar Traffic Police Launch Crackdown on Encroachments and Parking Violations
Latest Headlines
World News
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
7 mins
Zosurabalpin: A New Hope Against Superbugs
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
13 mins
South Canterbury Speedskating Team Dominates New Zealand Championships with 16 Titles
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
24 mins
The Morning-After Pill and IUDs: An Analysis amid Rising Stockpiling of Abortion Pills
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
29 mins
A Fight Against Time: Malaria, Climate Change, and the Quest for a Cure
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
34 mins
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Forward in Running Shoe Innovation
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
43 mins
Ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay Faces Racial Slurs and Death Threats After Congressional Testimony
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
2 hours
China's New Swimming Generation to Compete at Doha World Championships
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
2 hours
Nine Alabama Players Selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
2 hours
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
4 hours
Cross-Country Journey Ends in Loss for Virginia Beach Man
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
4 hours
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
5 hours
Tucson Anticipates Rare Snowfall and Significant Temperature Drop
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
5 hours
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
5 hours
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
5 hours
Land Swap to Restore Public Boating Access to Chapman Lake
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
5 hours
Yellowstone's Quiet Year: 2023 Sees Low Seismic Activity and New Geological Insights
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
6 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app