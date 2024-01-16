Court Dismisses Trump’s Appeal Against Gag Order in Business Fraud Trial

In a decisive move, the New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, dismissed an appeal from former President Donald Trump against a gag order placed on him during his civil business fraud trial. The gag order, implemented to restrict Trump from making public statements about the staff of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, was challenged by Trump's lawyers as being overly restrictive on his right to free speech.

Trump's Challenge Dismissed

The court argued that the challenge involved no significant constitutional question, rendering Trump's motion to stay the gag order academic, especially considering the trial's conclusion. Trump had been fined twice for violating the gag order, an echo of his repeated criticism of Engoron's principal law clerk, which initially led to the gag order's implementation.

Lawsuit Brought by New York Attorney General

New York Attorney General Letitia James initiated the civil business fraud lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of fraudulently inflating the valuations of his real estate assets for financial benefits. James has requested Engoron to impose a staggering $370 million fine and a lifetime ban on Trump conducting real estate business in New York, among other penalties. Trump has staunchly denied any wrongdoing throughout the case.

Verdict Expected Soon

With the trial concluded and the closing arguments heard, all eyes are now on Judge Engoron, who is expected to issue his verdict soon. The New York Court of Appeals dismissal of Trump's appeal against the gag order is the latest development in this high-stakes case, a case that has seen the former President face restrictions on his public commentary and defend himself against serious allegations of business fraud.