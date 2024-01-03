Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Claim Against Trump; Other Global Incidents

In a landmark ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed Michael Cohen’s bid to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for his imprisonment. Cohen alleged that his incarceration was in retaliation for his decision to pen a tell-all memoir about his time working for Trump. Despite this setback, Cohen is determined to take his fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Cohen’s Lawsuit Against Trump and the Aftermath

The lawsuit claimed that Cohen’s abrupt return to prison in 2020, after being released to home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a result of Trump’s interference. However, the court held that Cohen’s claim of retaliation did not seem to provide a damages remedy, since he had already obtained relief by being released back to home confinement. This ruling has drawn a line under a bitter feud between Cohen and Trump, with the latter’s legal team expressing satisfaction at the court’s decision.

Other Major Events

While Cohen’s legal battle was center-stage, several other incidents also made headlines. In Maryland, a minor earthquake of magnitude 2.3 was reported in the suburbs near Washington D.C. Fortunately, the tremor did not lead to significant damage or injuries. In Utah, a Chinese exchange student, who was feared to be a victim of a ‘cyber kidnapping’ extortion scheme involving an $80,000 demand from the student’s family, was found safe by authorities.

Incidents from Around the World

Internationally, a serious incident occurred at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, where a large passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft. The collision led to a fire and the unfortunate loss of five lives on the coast guard plane. However, all 379 passengers on the commercial plane were safely evacuated. Meanwhile, in Turkey, 33 individuals have been detained on suspicion of spying for Israel, with an additional 13 suspects being sought. Finally, in Nevada, a judge postponed the bail hearing for gang leader Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, implicated in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, citing concerns over witness safety.