Courts & Law

Court Directs Chubb to Cover Bechtel’s Legal Costs in Wrongful Death Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Court Directs Chubb to Cover Bechtel’s Legal Costs in Wrongful Death Case

In a decisive turn of events, the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ruled that Indemnity Insurance Co. of North America, a unit of Chubb Ltd., must shoulder the legal defense and settlement costs of Bechtel Oil, Gas, and Chemicals Inc. This ruling pertains to a wrongful death case at an Exxon Mobil Corp. facility in Texas, effectively reversing a previous lower court order against Gemini Insurance Co. The latter, a W. R. Berkley Corp. insurance unit, is now exempt from the obligation.

Focus on Bechtel’s Demand for Coverage

The case revolves around Bechtel’s demand for coverage under the Chubb insurance policy. In the eyes of the appeals court, it was deemed essential for Chubb to cover the legal defense and settlement costs. This order marks a significant victory for Bechtel, while it presents a setback for Chubb’s insurance unit. The case brings to light the complex dynamics of insurance coverage and the tangled web of responsibilities in wrongful death cases.

Implications for Gemini Insurance Co.

Simultaneously, the appeals court has directed the district court to deliver a ruling on whether Gemini Insurance Co. is also liable for coverage. With this directive, the legal landscape for Gemini could change drastically. If the district court rules in favor of Bechtel, Gemini could find itself sharing the financial burden with Chubb. The outcome has the potential to set a precedent for future cases where multiple insurance companies are involved.

Future Course for Wrongful Death Lawsuits

The final verdict of this case will significantly determine the financial responsibilities between the two insurance companies regarding the wrongful death lawsuit’s settlement and defense costs. It could serve as a benchmark for similar cases in the future, shedding light on the intricate interplay of insurance policies, contract interpretations, and corporate obligations. Regardless of the outcome, this case underscores the importance of comprehensive insurance coverage and the necessity for corporations to fully understand the terms and conditions of their policies.

Courts & Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

