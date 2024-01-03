en English
Climate & Environment

Court Denies Petition to Reinstate Natural Gas Ban in Berkeley

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Court Denies Petition to Reinstate Natural Gas Ban in Berkeley

In a landmark ruling, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied a petition seeking to reinstate a ban on natural gas in Berkeley, California. The decision signifies a significant win for the California Restaurant Association and highlights the dominance of federal law in energy policy matters.

A Denied Petition

The Ninth Circuit Court rejected the reconsideration of its previous ruling that the federal law preempts Berkeley’s ban on natural gas infrastructure in new constructions. The court ruled against the petition, maintaining that the federal Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) overtakes the Berkeley regulation prohibiting gas infrastructure in newly constructed buildings.

The Case and Its Implications

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied a petition for rehearing filed by the City of Berkeley in the landmark case, California Restaurant Association v. City of Berkeley. Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) had filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Association in 2019, challenging Berkeley’s ban on gas piping in new buildings. The suit sought to invalidate Berkeley’s gas ban and prevent its enforcement, arguing that the EPCA preempted the local ban.

In a precedent-setting decision in April 2023, the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of the Association, concluding that Berkeley’s ban on gas piping concerned the energy use of appliances covered by the EPCA, thus rendering the ban preempted and unenforceable. This ruling sets a powerful precedent for future cases and underscores the preeminence of federal law in energy policy matters.

What Lies Ahead

The denial of the rehearing petition reaffirms the panel’s ruling, which found Berkeley’s gas ban to be in violation of federal law. This verdict will remain binding for Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The decision effectively allows the continued use of natural gas in these states, highlighting the broader issues of energy policy, environmental concerns, and the regulatory authority of local governments versus federal interests.

Climate & Environment Courts & Law Energy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

