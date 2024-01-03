Court Denies Dismissal Motion in TCPA Case, Allowing for Detailed Discovery

A federal court in Pennsylvania has rebuffed a motion to dismiss a claim under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), thereby allowing the case to proceed to the discovery phase. The case was initiated by Zachary Fridline, whose cellphone number was registered on the National Do Not Call Registry, but still received several marketing calls from Vanguard Vehicle Armor. Vanguard was promoting the automobile warranty services of Integrity Vehicle Group.

Continuing Calls Despite Requests to Stop

Despite Fridline’s requests to stop the calls, they continued unabated. This led him to file a lawsuit against both Vanguard and Integrity. Fridline’s claim suggested the existence of a telemarketing contract between Vanguard and Integrity. Further, it was alleged that Integrity had control over Vanguard’s telemarketing operations.

Judge Finds Allegations Sufficient

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann found these allegations sufficient to suggest that Vanguard may have been acting with actual authority on behalf of Integrity. While some of Fridline’s claims were found to be conclusory, such as the extent of ‘day-to-day control,’ Judge Brann ruled that the existence of the contract and the specifics of the telemarketing strategy were enough to consider vicarious liability plausible.

Ruling Indicates Need for Detailed Discovery

The court’s decision emphasizes that allegations of a principal-agent relationship can survive a motion to dismiss at the initial pleading stage, especially if it is suggested that the defendant had the power to control the telemarketer’s actions. The ruling also indicates that more detailed discovery is needed to ascertain the nature of the contractual relationship and the extent of control exercised by Integrity over Vanguard’s telemarketing practices.