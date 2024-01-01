en English
Courts & Law

Court Declares 23 Pakistan-based Terrorists from Kishtwar as Proclaimed Offenders

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:36 am EST
Court Declares 23 Pakistan-based Terrorists from Kishtwar as Proclaimed Offenders

A court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district has escalated its fight against terrorism by declaring 23 Kishtwar-based terrorists, operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as proclaimed offenders. The proclamation, made under the special Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) court, has given these individuals one month to present themselves before the court, a failure to which will lead to the attachment of their properties.

Increasing Number of Proclaimed Offenders

This move pushes the total count of proclaimed offenders in Kishtwar to 36. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal, stated that this action is part of the district’s robust approach to tackle the prevailing security challenges. The Kishtwar police’s strategic collection of intelligence and registration of FIRs against these terrorists were instrumental in enabling this critical initiative.

Property Attachments Underway

As per the UAPA court’s order, properties of the proclaimed offenders will be attached if they fail to appear before the court within the stipulated one-month timeline. The police have already identified properties belonging to 12 of these individuals. Furthermore, the process of attaching properties for seven out of the 13 terrorists declared offenders in September has already begun, reflecting the district’s commitment to enforce the law.

Steadfast Commitment to Law Enforcement

SSP Poswal reaffirmed the police’s unwavering dedication to law enforcement, and the safety and security of the district. By holding the terrorists accountable and initiating the process to confiscate their assets, the Kishtwar police are sending a strong message to those engaged in unlawful activities. This action serves as a significant victory in the region’s ongoing fight against terrorism and a testament to the persistent efforts of the Kishtwar police in preserving peace and security in the district.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

