Business

Court Decision Clarifies Interpretation of W&I Insurance Policies in Purchase Agreements

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
In a recent landmark decision, courts have illuminated the understanding of Warranties and Indemnities (W&I) insurance policies in the context of share or asset purchase agreements. These insurance policies are routinely acquired by buyers in such transactions to insulate against inaccuracies in the seller’s assertions concerning the business or pre-existing liabilities. The case in question, Project Angel Bidco Ltd v Axis Managing Agency Ltd & Ors, sparked a dispute pertaining to the policy’s coverage in relation to bribery allegations cast against a purchased company.

Interpreting the Exclusion Clause

The policy encompassed an exclusion for ‘ABC liability’, a term referring to Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Laws. The buyers contended that the exclusion clause was marred by a drafting error, asserting it should not be applicable to alleged violations for which the company had not been found liable. Rejecting this argument, the court applied the standard approach to interpreting insurance policies, honing in on the ‘natural and ordinary meaning’ of the clause and the holistic context of the policy.

The Court’s Ruling

Upon examination, the court determined that the exclusion clause was far from absurd and adequately addressed the scenario at hand. The court reasoned that the buyer’s interpretation could lead to an unreasonable outcome, as an alleged violation does not equate to an actual liability. This case underscores the critical importance of rigorous legal examination at the time of purchase, to ensure that the insurance coverage aligns with the buyer’s expectations.

Implications for Policyholders

While courts can occasionally deviate from the literal wording to reflect the commercial intent of the parties, a substantial body of evidence is necessary to justify such a deviation. This ruling serves as a stern reminder for policyholders to meticulously review policy coverage and prepare claims under W&I insurance. Insurers are expected to critically assess and contest claims, emphasizing the need for thorough preparation and understanding of policy coverage.

Business Courts & Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

