en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Court Case Questions Tusla’s ‘Signs of Safety’ Policy amid Child Welfare Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Court Case Questions Tusla’s ‘Signs of Safety’ Policy amid Child Welfare Concerns

A court case in Ireland has recently thrown the spotlight on Tusla’s ‘Signs of Safety’ policy, with claims that its implementation has resulted in the endangerment of a child’s welfare. The case, one among over 50 detailed in the Child Law Project’s new reports, has led to the policy being referred to the Ombudsman for Children, a move instigated by a guardian ad litem.

Unveiling the ‘Signs of Safety’ Policy

The ‘Signs of Safety’ policy was introduced by Tusla in 2017, with a mandate to safeguard a child’s well-being by leveraging familial strengths to counter potential harm. The Child Law Project’s report, however, outlines a disturbing situation where a child was left in a harmful atmosphere with a deceased mother and an abusive individual, relying on an elderly great-grandmother for safety. This incident has raised serious questions about the efficacy of the policy, warranting a comprehensive review.

Child Trafficking Concerns

The Child Law Project’s reports also spotlight suspected child trafficking cases. One such instance involved the use of DNA testing to ascertain the relationship of a minor with adults at a ferry port. Maria Corbett, the Chief Executive of the Child Law Project, underscored the necessity of stringent monitoring of entry ports to shield children from trafficking threats.

Addressing the Plight of Children in Care

Corbett also called for a more comprehensive state response, inclusive of active Health Service Executive (HSE) participation, to cater to the complex needs of children in care. These children often grapple with health issues like autism, mental health disorders, or physical disabilities. Instances were cited where children did not receive education, suitable placements, or adequate care and support, leading to court challenges and backlash against the HSE and Department of Education. The report underscores the urgent need for a collaborative culture and revised procedures to ensure that the CFA and HSE work jointly and promptly to plan and address the needs of these vulnerable children.

0
Courts & Law Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
2 mins ago
Naperville Police Department Continues Safer Naper Campaign into 2024
The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is renewing its commitment to public safety and crime prevention with the continuation of its Safer Naper campaign into 2024. The campaign, which has been a cornerstone of the department’s community engagement efforts, will place a monthly focus on different aspects of safety and crime prevention, offering practical and actionable
Naperville Police Department Continues Safer Naper Campaign into 2024
One Dead in Hawthorne Shooting Amidst Spate of Violence in Los Angeles County
21 mins ago
One Dead in Hawthorne Shooting Amidst Spate of Violence in Los Angeles County
New Zealand's Firearms Registry Records Over 100,000 Entries, Enhancing Public Safety
25 mins ago
New Zealand's Firearms Registry Records Over 100,000 Entries, Enhancing Public Safety
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
9 mins ago
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
An Garda Siochana Introduces New Recruitment Drive with Raised Age Limit and Allowance
11 mins ago
An Garda Siochana Introduces New Recruitment Drive with Raised Age Limit and Allowance
Police Deploy Tear Gas Against Arévalo Supporters: An Escalation in Protest Tensions
16 mins ago
Police Deploy Tear Gas Against Arévalo Supporters: An Escalation in Protest Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
6 seconds
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
17 seconds
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
37 seconds
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
48 seconds
Justice4Windrush Campaign Demands Accelerated Compensation for Windrush Victims
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
1 min
Protests and Crisis: Tensions Rise in Texas and Washington D.C.
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
1 min
Iowa Caucus: Marshalltown Republicans Voice Preferences and Concerns
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
1 min
Creighton Triumphs Over Providence in Collegiate Basketball Game
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
1 min
Creighton Triumphs over Providence in Competitive Basketball Match
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
1 min
Economic Euthanasia: The Rising Dilemma Faced by Pet Owners
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app