Court Case Questions Tusla’s ‘Signs of Safety’ Policy amid Child Welfare Concerns

A court case in Ireland has recently thrown the spotlight on Tusla’s ‘Signs of Safety’ policy, with claims that its implementation has resulted in the endangerment of a child’s welfare. The case, one among over 50 detailed in the Child Law Project’s new reports, has led to the policy being referred to the Ombudsman for Children, a move instigated by a guardian ad litem.

Unveiling the ‘Signs of Safety’ Policy

The ‘Signs of Safety’ policy was introduced by Tusla in 2017, with a mandate to safeguard a child’s well-being by leveraging familial strengths to counter potential harm. The Child Law Project’s report, however, outlines a disturbing situation where a child was left in a harmful atmosphere with a deceased mother and an abusive individual, relying on an elderly great-grandmother for safety. This incident has raised serious questions about the efficacy of the policy, warranting a comprehensive review.

Child Trafficking Concerns

The Child Law Project’s reports also spotlight suspected child trafficking cases. One such instance involved the use of DNA testing to ascertain the relationship of a minor with adults at a ferry port. Maria Corbett, the Chief Executive of the Child Law Project, underscored the necessity of stringent monitoring of entry ports to shield children from trafficking threats.

Addressing the Plight of Children in Care

Corbett also called for a more comprehensive state response, inclusive of active Health Service Executive (HSE) participation, to cater to the complex needs of children in care. These children often grapple with health issues like autism, mental health disorders, or physical disabilities. Instances were cited where children did not receive education, suitable placements, or adequate care and support, leading to court challenges and backlash against the HSE and Department of Education. The report underscores the urgent need for a collaborative culture and revised procedures to ensure that the CFA and HSE work jointly and promptly to plan and address the needs of these vulnerable children.