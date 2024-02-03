Cornwall Magistrates' Courts: A Spectrum of Offenses and Penalties

Recent proceedings at the magistrates' courts in Bodmin and Truro have seen individuals facing penalties for a wide variety of offenses. The range of cases underscores the spectrum of legal transgressions, with penalties reflecting the gravity of each offense.

From Minor Breaches to Major Crimes

Among the offenses encountered were breaches of domestic violence protection orders, which saw individuals fined £50. However, the courts also dealt with more serious crimes such as the creation of indecent images of a child. This severe offense resulted in the imposition of a community order and a sexual harm prevention order.

Driving Offenses and Disobedience

Several cases involved driving over the legal alcohol limit, leading to fines and disqualifications from driving. In another instance, an individual was handed a 12-month conditional discharge for resisting a police officer. Highlighting the diverse nature of cases, a man found walking his dog on a beach during a seasonal ban was ordered to pay almost £700.

Fisheries and Fistfights

Another case that stood out involved illegal net fishing, which led to the prosecution of the master of an unlicensed vessel. Assaults, thefts, and instances of disorderly conduct were also on the list, with penalties ranging from community orders and fines to victim surcharges, and even a 26-week prison sentence accompanied by a criminal behavior order in one case.

Former England rugby captain, Lawrence Dallaglio, aged 50, also found himself facing the magistrates in Cornwall. Found guilty of a driving offense, Dallaglio was fined £660 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a license for six months, with six penalty points added to his record. He was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a victim services surcharge of £264. His guilty pleas were taken into account when imposing the sentence.

These court round-ups are subject to the information provided by the courts, and there may be occasional omissions if the courts do not provide a complete results list.