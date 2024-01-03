en English
Courts & Law

Cork Woman Faces Court over Teenagers’ Robbery Charges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Cork Woman Faces Court over Teenagers’ Robbery Charges

Michelle Harrington, a resident of Ravensdale Road, Mahon, Cork, and aged 35, has been brought before the court, implicated in a robbery against three teenagers, one of whom is a 15-year-old girl. The event unfolded around 4pm on September 3, 2023, in proximity to a skate park situated at Mardyke Walk. Garda Conor Cronin’s testimony reveals a harrowing account of the teenagers being assaulted, with the 15-year-old girl being subject to physical violence, including being boxed on her face and body, kicked in the back, and held in a headlock.

Robbery Amidst Assault

Amidst this violent altercation, a chain was forcefully removed from the neck of the 15-year-old victim. The chain, having immense sentimental value, was her Confirmation gift. Harrington, who has recently been granted bail after appealing at the High Court, presents a different narrative. She admits to interaction with the teenagers on the day of the incident but vehemently denies the charges of assault and robbery leveled against her.

Judge’s Warning and Forward Trial

In response to her denial, Judge Mary Dorgan has issued Harrington an alibi warning. This mandates Harrington to disclose to the State any alibi witnesses she intends to employ for her defense. The case, which has been adjourned until January 29, may escalate to a full-fledged trial. This would involve a judge and a jury at the circuit court to determine the veracity of the allegations and the resultant implications for Harrington.

Unrelated Robbery Scheme Unveiled

In an unrelated case, two men from New York City, Rambhai Patel and Balwinder Singh, have been indicted for devising at least eight counterfeit armed robberies across the United States. The fabricated robberies were a front to assist the victims in securing special immigration visas. The scheme entailed a delay in reporting the crime to the police, enabling the robbers to escape. The endgame of these staged robberies was to provide the store clerks, who were the victims, the opportunity to apply for a special U visa. This visa is designed for immigrants who have suffered mental or physical abuse and aids in prosecuting criminals, offering a stay in the country for four years.

Courts & Law Crime Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom

