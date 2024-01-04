Cork Man to Face Court for Illegal Firearm Possession

Glenn Crean, facing charges for possessing an improvised firearm and shotgun cartridges, is set for a court appearance on January 8, as decided by Judge Mary Dorgan at Cork District Court. The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed Crean’s trial to be held by indictment at the circuit court, a move that allows a signed plea of guilty to be entered at the district court for sentencing at the circuit court.

Details of the Charges

Crean is accused of possessing an improvised firearm known as a “slam bang” and shotgun cartridges on August 21, 2023, at an apartment on Cove Street, Cork. The possession of the firearm was under circumstances that suggested it was not for a lawful purpose, a stark violation of the Firearms Act. The slam-bang shotgun, an improvised weapon constructed from iron bars, is capable of firing shots.

Legal Proceedings

Frank Buttimer, Crean’s lawyer, indicated that his client would sign guilty pleas to the charges the following week. Once the guilty pleas are submitted, Crean’s case is expected to be sent for sentencing at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court starting on January 29.

Initial Incident

The charges against Crean followed a crash detected by an Apple Watch on November 10 at 11:50 near the Cork & Rye pub on 255 Lambert Lind Highway. The incident led to the discovery of the illegal firearms, setting off a chain of legal proceedings culminating in Crean’s upcoming court appearance.