en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Convicted Rapist Antonio Jones Denied New Trial and Sentence Reconsideration

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:22 pm EST
Convicted Rapist Antonio Jones Denied New Trial and Sentence Reconsideration

Antonio Demetrius Jones, a 49-year-old man convicted of two counts of third-degree rape, was denied both a new trial and a bid to reconsider his 10-year sentence by a Rapides Parish judge. Jones was found guilty on November 17, 2022, for the rape of a woman who was serving as an informant for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on January 13, 2021.

Unfortunate Incidence

The informant, in a bid to purchase meth from Jones, was forced into performing oral sex on him twice, a heinous act that was recorded on video and audio equipment she was equipped with. However, the equipment failed to transmit the incident in real-time to the waiting detectives. The victim promptly reported the assault after vacating Jones’ premises, leading to his immediate arrest within the day.

The Trial

Jurors during the trial were shown the video, which was described as graphic, with some finding it a challenging watch. Following his conviction, Jones’ attorney sought a mistrial, citing the jurors’ reluctance to view the video, but Judge Chris Hazel dismissed the motion.

Post-Conviction Proceedings

Assistant District Attorney Brian Cespiva filed a motion for a harsher sentence, arguing that the 10-year sentence handed down by Hazel was inadequate. However, Judge Patricia Koch denied both the motion for a new trial and the request for reconsideration of the sentence. Koch held that the victim’s lawsuit filed against the sheriff’s office did not present new evidence but mere allegations.

Jones has since appealed his conviction and is still facing a felony charge for meth distribution in relation to the January 13, 2021, incident. As of now, no court dates have been scheduled for this charge.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
1 min ago
Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seeks New Trial Over Alleged Jury Tampering
Alex Murdaugh, the man convicted of the June 2021 murders of his wife and son, is seeking a fresh trial. His defense team is arguing that there were issues of jury tampering by the Colleton County clerk of court. The motion for a new trial has been ordered by South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice
Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seeks New Trial Over Alleged Jury Tampering
Houston Taqueria Shooter Cleared of Charges by Harris County Grand Jury
8 mins ago
Houston Taqueria Shooter Cleared of Charges by Harris County Grand Jury
Cambodia's Justice Ministry Optimizes Committee for Early Release of Convicts
11 mins ago
Cambodia's Justice Ministry Optimizes Committee for Early Release of Convicts
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
2 mins ago
First Homicide of 2024 Unfolds at Salt Lake City Storage Facility
Focus Financial Faces Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Sale Misrepresentation
3 mins ago
Focus Financial Faces Class Action Lawsuit over Alleged Sale Misrepresentation
Vassalboro Man Accused of Multiple Home Invasions Apprehended
4 mins ago
Vassalboro Man Accused of Multiple Home Invasions Apprehended
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
18 seconds
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
18 seconds
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
30 seconds
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
55 seconds
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
2 mins
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
2 mins
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
2 mins
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
2 mins
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
3 mins
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
17 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app