Convicted Rapist Antonio Jones Denied New Trial and Sentence Reconsideration

Antonio Demetrius Jones, a 49-year-old man convicted of two counts of third-degree rape, was denied both a new trial and a bid to reconsider his 10-year sentence by a Rapides Parish judge. Jones was found guilty on November 17, 2022, for the rape of a woman who was serving as an informant for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on January 13, 2021.

Unfortunate Incidence

The informant, in a bid to purchase meth from Jones, was forced into performing oral sex on him twice, a heinous act that was recorded on video and audio equipment she was equipped with. However, the equipment failed to transmit the incident in real-time to the waiting detectives. The victim promptly reported the assault after vacating Jones’ premises, leading to his immediate arrest within the day.

The Trial

Jurors during the trial were shown the video, which was described as graphic, with some finding it a challenging watch. Following his conviction, Jones’ attorney sought a mistrial, citing the jurors’ reluctance to view the video, but Judge Chris Hazel dismissed the motion.

Post-Conviction Proceedings

Assistant District Attorney Brian Cespiva filed a motion for a harsher sentence, arguing that the 10-year sentence handed down by Hazel was inadequate. However, Judge Patricia Koch denied both the motion for a new trial and the request for reconsideration of the sentence. Koch held that the victim’s lawsuit filed against the sheriff’s office did not present new evidence but mere allegations.

Jones has since appealed his conviction and is still facing a felony charge for meth distribution in relation to the January 13, 2021, incident. As of now, no court dates have been scheduled for this charge.