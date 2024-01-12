en English
Courts & Law

Convicted Murderer Robin Garbutt Pleads Innocence, Cites Faulty Horizon Evidence

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
For 12 years, Robin Garbutt has been held within the confines of a prison cell, bearing the weight of a crime he insists he didn’t commit. Convicted for the murder of his wife and staging a faux robbery at their Post Office, Garbutt’s case is shrouded in controversy, with a key piece of evidence now being fundamentally challenged. The culprit? The Post Office’s Horizon system, a software previously implicated in causing significant accounting discrepancies leading to the wrongful conviction of numerous sub-postmasters across the UK.

The Horizon Scandal and its Ripple Effects

At the heart of Garbutt’s defense is the assertion that without the Post Office’s analysis of the Horizon evidence, the primary motive attributed to him—theft from the Post Office—would simply evaporate. The Horizon system, a cause célèbre in the UK, has been discredited for its role in a major scandal. Its faulty data led to many sub-postmasters being wrongfully convicted of theft and fraud, throwing a specter of doubt on the evidence used in Garbutt’s case.

Questioning the Evidence

Garbutt’s supporters argue that there is no forensic evidence linking him to the murder weapon. Further, there’s ongoing debate over the exact time of death, an essential detail in murder investigations. These contentious points, coupled with the infamy of the Horizon system, form the basis of Garbutt’s plea for a retrial.

A Plea for Justice

Despite serving 12 years of a life sentence, Garbutt clings to his claim of innocence. His fight for a retrial is more than a pursuit of freedom—it’s a quest for justice, to rectify the possible misuse of faulty evidence. The question remains: Will the tarnished reputation of the Horizon system be enough to grant him a retrial, or will Garbutt continue to languish in prison for a crime he maintains he did not commit?

Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

