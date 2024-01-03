en English
Courts & Law

Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seeks New Trial Over Alleged Jury Tampering

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seeks New Trial Over Alleged Jury Tampering

Alex Murdaugh, the man convicted of the June 2021 murders of his wife and son, is seeking a fresh trial. His defense team is arguing that there were issues of jury tampering by the Colleton County clerk of court. The motion for a new trial has been ordered by South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty to be submitted directly to the state’s Supreme Court. This order comes in light of the allegations against the clerk of court, making filings in Colleton County inappropriate.

Exclusive Jurisdiction Granted to Retired Chief Justice

Retired Chief Justice Jean Toal has been granted exclusive jurisdiction over the motion. She is scheduled to conduct a three-day evidentiary hearing starting on January 29 in Richland County. Defense attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, will present evidence to support allegations of jury tampering by the Colleton County Clerk of Court, Becky Hill.

Allegations Against Clerk of Court

The defense alleges that Hill questioned jurors about their views on Murdaugh’s guilt, instructed them not to trust his testimony, and pressured them into convicting him for personal gain. Reports also indicate that Hill interacted with jurors after the trial, including flying to New York City for their post-trial TV interviews and sharing journalists’ business cards during the trial.

Response from Becky Hill

In a sworn statement, Becky Hill has refuted these allegations. She has asserted that she did not discuss Murdaugh’s guilt with jurors before deliberations or imply that he was responsible for the murders. The forthcoming hearing will shed more light on these allegations and the potential implications for Murdaugh’s case.

Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

