Convicted Child Killer Donald Smith Requests New Trial Citing Inadequate Defense

Convicted child killer, Donald Smith, who was handed a death sentence in 2018 for the heinous crimes of kidnapping, rape, and murder of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle, stood before the court once again on Tuesday, seeking a retrial. Smith's central claim is that his former defense team, spearheaded by attorney Julie Schlax, failed to provide him with an adequate defense during his initial trial.

Claims of Inadequate Defense

During the recent court hearing, Schlax, Smith's former attorney, testified, expressing regret over her decision to not cross-examine Rayne Perrywinkle, the mother of Cherish. Schlax stated that she had chosen not to do so after a sleep-deprived night and a last-minute decision made by Smith himself. This revelation has brought Schlax's strategies into sharp focus, with Smith's current defense team questioning her approach towards the jury selection process, primarily aimed at averting the death penalty.

Questioning the Efficacy of the Psychological Assessment

Moreover, the effectiveness of a psychologist, Dr. Brook Butler, who was consulted regarding Smith's mental state, has been called into question. Dr. Butler contended that the state failed to identify crucial signs of Smith's disturbing history of offending. She also argued that mitigating factors, such as mental illness and substance abuse, were not sufficiently highlighted during the trial.

State Prosecutors Defend Original Trial

In response to these allegations, the state prosecutors countered that Smith had never expressed dissatisfaction with his defense previously. They pointed out that he had even commended Schlax following the trial. The prosecutors promptly moved to dismiss the case, but their request was denied by the judge. The state is now expected to present its witnesses the coming Wednesday.