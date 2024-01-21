Controversy Surrounds Screening of 'Ram ke Naam' in Hyderabad

In the bustling city of Hyderabad, a police case has been registered against three individuals who allegedly hosted a screening of the controversial documentary 'Ram ke Naam' (In the Name of God) at Marley's Joint Bistro Restaurant. The complaint was lodged by P. Ruthvik who attended the screening and claimed that the content of the film was offensive to Hinduism.

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Neredmet Police Station. The event was reportedly organized by a group known as Hyderabad Cinephiles. Among the names listed as organizers of the event were Anand, Piyush alias Parag, and Srija. Ruthvik accused the organizers of making derogatory remarks about the Hindu religion and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Political Engagement

Asaduddin Owaisi, a member of Parliament from Hyderabad and the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), questioned the action taken by the Rachakonda Police. Owaisi suggested that the documentary, which has been awarded in the past, should not be considered a crime to screen. Moreover, he also questioned whether a pre-screening certificate from the police is now required for film screenings, voicing his concerns on his X account.

Social Impact and Consequences

The incident opened up a floodgate of reactions on social media, with users expressing support for the arrested individuals and condemning the actions of the Hyderabad Cinephiles group. This incident has sparked a debate about freedom of expression and the extent of religious sensitivity in Indian society.