Controversy Surrounds Release of Convicted Murderer Under California’s Elderly Parole Law

On the brink of release under California’s Elderly Parole Law stands Walter Joseph Lewis, a man twice-convicted of murder, causing a wave of consternation among the victim’s family. Despite their petitions against his release, the 76-year-old Lewis, who committed his first murder at 18 in 1965, is set to gain his freedom. His first crime bought him a 13-year sentence, of which he served six months. Barely a decade later, in 1979, he again plunged into the abyss of crime, killing Robert Chartier with a hammer.

Family Appeals and the Elderly Parole Law

The Chartier family has ceaselessly appealed to the California Board of Parole Hearings since 2017, imploring the board to reconsider Lewis’s release. Their primary argument is that his release poses a potential threat of more violence. Yet, the Elderly Parole Law, established by the California legislature in 2018, has been steadfast. It permits the release of convicted criminals who are over 50 and have served at least 20 years.

The Impact of the Elderly Parole Law

Since the inception of the law, hundreds of inmates have tasted freedom once again, with numbers steadily rising each year – 317 in 2020, 360 in 2021, and a significant jump to 493 in 2022. These figures have been confirmed by local news and records from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Shock, Disbelief, and a Dire Warning

The Chartier family remains steeped in shock and disbelief at the possibility of Lewis’s release. The violent nature of his crimes and his lack of remorse, they argue, should be enough to prevent his release. Their desperate plea is echoed by many others who have expressed concerns about the potential societal implications of the Elderly Parole Law.