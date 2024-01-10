Contempt Petition Filed Against Rajasthan Govt. and Ramniwas Garden Supervisor Over Concert

In a recent development, a contempt petition has been filed in the High Court of Jaipur against the Chief Secretary of the Rajasthan government and the supervisor of the Ramniwas garden. The petition accuses them of contravening court guidelines by granting permission for a concert to be organized by private individuals at the historical Ramniwas Garden. The concert, set to feature renowned singer, Kailash Kher, is scheduled for January 15 and is being orchestrated by the Srishtivinayak Foundation. Shankar Gurjar, the petitioner, has raised objections over this event, citing it as an infringement of the High Court’s directives.

Clash with Court Directives

According to Advocate A K Jain, the court had explicitly barred public functions from being held at the Ramniwas Garden back in 1993. The Garden, known for its historical importance and iconic Albert Hall, was kept off-limits for private events to preserve its legacy and serenity. Exceptions were made following particular guidelines until 2008, but a division bench then terminated the practice of granting permission to private parties.

Alleged Violations

In direct contradiction to these rulings, the state government has been seen to permit such events. The petitioner asserts that this is a blatant violation of the court’s directives and is therefore illegal. The concert at the Ramniwas Garden is viewed as yet another instance of this transgression. While the government has the leeway to organize functions at the garden, allowing private individuals to do so is deemed illegal and contrary to the court’s guidelines.

Repercussions and Expectations

The unfolding situation puts the Chief Secretary of the Rajasthan government and the supervisor of the Ramniwas Garden in a tight spot. The pending contempt petition demands an immediate review of the permission granted for the concert. It also calls for a re-evaluation of the current practices in light of the court’s previous rulings. As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen how the court will react to this alleged disregard for its guidelines and what implications this will have for future events at the Ramniwas Garden.