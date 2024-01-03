Constitutionality of the False Claims Act: A Deep Dive into Ongoing Legal Challenges

In the recent unfolding of events, the constitutionality of the False Claims Act (FCA) has come under scrutiny following Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s dissenting opinion in the case of U.S. ex rel. Polansky v. Executive Health Resources Inc. The majority of the Supreme Court, however, affirmed the government’s authority to dismiss qui tam actions initiated by whistleblowers (relators). These actions are rooted in the qui tam provision, which allows private individuals to sue on behalf of the U.S. government, a provision that Justice Thomas suggests may conflict with Article II of the Constitution, outlining executive powers.

Challenging Constitutionality

Since the Polansky decision, some defendants in FCA cases have begun to challenge the act’s constitutionality based on Justice Thomas’s arguments. This challenge has been a topic of discussion between Pub K Managing Editor Bill Olver and Arnold & Porter attorneys Christian Sheehan and Jayce Born in a recent episode of the podcast Bona Fide Needs. The nature of these challenges, their current status in the legal system, and the potential impacts on FCA litigation in the year 2024 were the focal points of their conversation.

Implications on Qui Tam Actions

The debate on the constitutionality of the FCA has sparked a myriad of discussions on the implications of the Polansky decision on qui tam actions. The affirmation of the government’s authority to dismiss such actions could significantly reshape the landscape of FCA litigation. The qui tam provision, which has been a cornerstone of the FCA, has now become a subject of constitutional dispute, potentially affecting the way future FCA cases will be handled.

The Unfolding Scene in 2024

As the debate surrounding the FCA stretches into 2024, it is anticipated that the ongoing challenges might lead to significant changes in the way the act is interpreted and applied. The conversation between Olver, Sheehan, and Born highlighted the potential impacts these challenges could have on FCA litigation. However, the ultimate outcome will depend on how the courts interpret the constitutionality of the FCA in the light of Justice Thomas’s dissenting opinion.