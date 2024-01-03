en English
Courts & Law

Constitutionality of the False Claims Act: A Deep Dive into Ongoing Legal Challenges

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
In the recent unfolding of events, the constitutionality of the False Claims Act (FCA) has come under scrutiny following Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s dissenting opinion in the case of U.S. ex rel. Polansky v. Executive Health Resources Inc. The majority of the Supreme Court, however, affirmed the government’s authority to dismiss qui tam actions initiated by whistleblowers (relators). These actions are rooted in the qui tam provision, which allows private individuals to sue on behalf of the U.S. government, a provision that Justice Thomas suggests may conflict with Article II of the Constitution, outlining executive powers.

Challenging Constitutionality

Since the Polansky decision, some defendants in FCA cases have begun to challenge the act’s constitutionality based on Justice Thomas’s arguments. This challenge has been a topic of discussion between Pub K Managing Editor Bill Olver and Arnold & Porter attorneys Christian Sheehan and Jayce Born in a recent episode of the podcast Bona Fide Needs. The nature of these challenges, their current status in the legal system, and the potential impacts on FCA litigation in the year 2024 were the focal points of their conversation.

Implications on Qui Tam Actions

The debate on the constitutionality of the FCA has sparked a myriad of discussions on the implications of the Polansky decision on qui tam actions. The affirmation of the government’s authority to dismiss such actions could significantly reshape the landscape of FCA litigation. The qui tam provision, which has been a cornerstone of the FCA, has now become a subject of constitutional dispute, potentially affecting the way future FCA cases will be handled.

The Unfolding Scene in 2024

As the debate surrounding the FCA stretches into 2024, it is anticipated that the ongoing challenges might lead to significant changes in the way the act is interpreted and applied. The conversation between Olver, Sheehan, and Born highlighted the potential impacts these challenges could have on FCA litigation. However, the ultimate outcome will depend on how the courts interpret the constitutionality of the FCA in the light of Justice Thomas’s dissenting opinion.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

