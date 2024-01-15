Constable's Testimony Sheds Light on Cannabis-Related Arrest and Escape

On a day like any other, Constable Jabarry Mayers of the No. 4 Supreme Court found himself drawn to a man at Temple Yard, The City. The date was June 9, 2018, and the man at the center of attention was Herwin Llewellyn Burrowes.

The Scent That Led to Trouble

The officer's attention was initially captured by a distinct, strong scent of marijuana. As he followed the scent, his eyes landed on Burrowes, standing nonchalantly between two stalls, a green and black haversack slung over his shoulder.

An Attempted Arrest Turns Tumultuous

Constable Mayers, guided by his training and duty, approached the suspect, intending to arrest him for unlawful possession of cannabis. However, things did not go as planned. Burrowes, in a desperate bid for freedom, pushed the officer away before making a run for it. The attempt to flee not only highlighted his guilt but also led to a more serious charge - escaping lawful custody by the use of force.

The Aftermath and Court Proceedings

This incident led to Burrowes' subsequent arrest and his appearance in court, where Constable Mayers testified about the events of that fateful day. The details of the trial, including the evidence presented and the defense put forth by Burrowes, are accessible through a subscription to the eNATION edition. As the case continues to unfold, it serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement officials and the lengths some individuals will go to evade the rule of law.