Conor McGregor to Reveal Earnings from Whiskey Brand Sale Amidst Legal Battle

In a significant ruling, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor has been mandated by the High Court to reveal the financial details pertaining to the sale of his whiskey brand, Proper No. 12. The court order is a crucial development in an ongoing lawsuit initiated by Artem Lobov, a former friend and UFC fighter, who alleges that he was entitled to a 5% share of the proceeds from the whiskey brand's sale.

Origins of the Dispute

Lobov has claimed in his lawsuit that he co-founded the whiskey brand with McGregor in 2017. He asserts that there was a verbal agreement in place, under which McGregor had promised him a share for his contribution to the brand's conceptualisation. Lobov, however, declined the initial offer, insisting on the agreed-upon 5% stake.

The root of the dispute is the sale of Proper No. 12 to Proximo Spirits in 2021, a transaction that reportedly amounted to $600 million. McGregor, who is said to have netted over $130 million from the sale, has consistently denied any agreement with Lobov regarding a share in the profits.

High Court's Mandate

Despite vehement protests from McGregor's legal team about the sensitivity of the financial documents in question, the deputy master of the High Court has ordered their disclosure. This command could potentially impact the course of the lawsuit, as it would provide clarity on the exact earnings from the sale of Proper No. 12.

Lobov's Reaction

Responding to the court's decision, Lobov expressed satisfaction and a keen anticipation for the impending trial. The outcome of the legal proceedings could set a precedent for similar cases in the future, particularly those involving verbal agreements in the business world.