Conneaut Lake Woman Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Photography in Court and DUI

On August 4, 2023, a courthouse in Crawford County found itself at the heart of an unexpected controversy. A seemingly innocuous act of taking pictures escalated into a legal turmoil for the perpetrator, 36-year-old Leslie R. Humes of Conneaut Lake. As she pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of an audio or video device in a court proceeding, the consequences of her actions came into stark relief.

A Snapshot of Disregard

In the hallowed halls of justice, Humes committed what is a second-degree misdemeanor under Pennsylvania law. She used her cellphone to take two pictures without prior court approval. In an era when digital documentation is a societal norm, her act might seem trifling to some. However, in the context of a court proceeding, it is a breach of protocol that carries a potential penalty of up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine. The Meadville Police Department formally charged her on September 12, following the incident.

Another Guilty Plea

But that was not the end of her legal woes. In a separate case, Humes also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two summary offenses. These charges stem from an event on March 30, 2023, in Summit Township. For the DUI, the law is unambiguous and unforgiving. She faces a mandatory minimum of three days in jail and a $1,000 fine, with the possibility of up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Freedom and the Future

Despite these charges, Humes currently enjoys the status of being free on her own recognizance. This means that she was released from custody on the understanding that she would appear for her sentencing, scheduled for February 28 before Judge Francis J. Schultz. These back-to-back guilty pleas paint a challenging picture for Humes. As she awaits her sentencing, the public is left with a stark reminder of the consequences of disregarding the law, whether inside a courtroom or on the road.