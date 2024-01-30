Congresswoman Cori Bush Under Scrutiny for Alleged Misuse of Campaign Funds

U.S. Representative Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri and a member of the progressive 'Squad', finds herself under scrutiny as federal prosecutors investigate allegations of misuse of campaign funds for security services. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is zeroing in on expenses related to security from Bush's campaign account.

Allegations and Investigation

Reports indicated that Bush had paid her husband, Cortney Merritts, significant amounts from her campaign funds for 'security services'. According to records from the Federal Election Commission, Bush's campaign had expended nearly $130,000 on private security within the first nine months of 2023. Although the law permits payment to family members for campaign services, such payments must align with fair market rates. The hiring of family members as congressional staffers, on the other hand, is illegal.

Bush's Response

Bush, acknowledging the probe, assured full cooperation and asserted that no federal tax dollars were employed for personal security services. The investigation also included a grand jury subpoena issued to the House sergeant at arms for relevant documents. The Congresswoman maintained that the independent Office of Congressional Ethics had previously investigated the matter, unanimously deciding to dismiss it. However, the bipartisan House Ethics Committee has not yet closed the case.

Political Implications

Bush, a notable figure within the Squad, gained political prominence following the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, Missouri. The Squad, a group of young, progressive Democratic House members, often finds itself in the crosshairs of right-wing media and politicians, leading to numerous threats and, consequently, substantial security expenses. As Bush gears up for a primary challenge from prosecutor Wesley Bell, her campaign account's balance is down to about $20,000.

