en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Columbus Police Officers Foster Community Trust with Unique School Visit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Columbus Police Officers Foster Community Trust with Unique School Visit

In the heart of Columbus, Ohio, a group of young preschool and pre-K students at the Primrose school were graced with a unique celebration of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Officers from the Columbus Division of Police paid a special visit, marking the day with interactive and enlightening activities. This initiative is an integral part of the police division’s broader mission to nurture trust and establish stronger ties within their community.

Engaging the Youth

Under the protective gaze of the Columbus police officers, the curious students were allowed a rare opportunity to step into the front seat of a police squad car. The air was filled with excitement and awe as the children took turns to explore the vehicle. The officers patiently answered their questions, explaining the functions of various gadgets and tools commonly used in law enforcement.

Story Time with the Officers

Apart from the thrilling squad car experience, the police officers also conducted a story time session. The children, nestled in a comfortable setting, listened attentively as the officers narrated tales of bravery and service. The officers’ storytelling skills not only entertained the young listeners but also instilled in them a profound sense of respect for law enforcement professionals and their role in society.

Imparting Safety Tips and Inspiring Futures

As a significant part of their visit, the police officers shared general safety tips with the students. They emphasized the importance of following rules and respecting others, notions central to the idea of maintaining law and order. Community liaison officer Wendell Tolber observed the positive ripple effect of these interactions, acknowledging how they inspire children to envision careers in law enforcement or firefighting.

The Columbus Division of Police is determined to expand its youth outreach efforts. In the pipeline is an upcoming ‘books and badges’ event where officers will continue to engage with students, not just by reading to them, but by fostering an atmosphere of understanding and camaraderie.

0
Courts & Law Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
3 mins ago
Plentyhawk Appeals Sentence After Supervised Release Revocation: A Closer Look
In a recent string of legal entanglements, a Billings man, convicted for aiding and abetting in the manufacture of methamphetamine, has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. The defendant, known as Plentyhawk, is embroiled in an appeal against the sentence imposed after his supervised release was revoked. This case is
Plentyhawk Appeals Sentence After Supervised Release Revocation: A Closer Look
Suspect in Douglas Church Arson Awaits Competency Ruling for Trial
20 mins ago
Suspect in Douglas Church Arson Awaits Competency Ruling for Trial
Eureka Police Department Releases Bodycam Footage of Fatal Shooting
21 mins ago
Eureka Police Department Releases Bodycam Footage of Fatal Shooting
U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Career Offender Classification in a Defining Case
6 mins ago
U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Career Offender Classification in a Defining Case
APSARA Authority Disciplines Employee for Violence Against Child Vendor
9 mins ago
APSARA Authority Disciplines Employee for Violence Against Child Vendor
Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Attorney General Paxton in Whistleblower Lawsuit
12 mins ago
Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Attorney General Paxton in Whistleblower Lawsuit
Latest Headlines
World News
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
5 seconds
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
42 seconds
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
1 min
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
1 min
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
2 mins
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
3 mins
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
3 mins
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
Asa Hutchinson's Unyielding Presidential Campaign Amid Iowa Blizzard
3 mins
Asa Hutchinson's Unyielding Presidential Campaign Amid Iowa Blizzard
Carl Yuan Capitalizes on Jon Rahm's Gift at Sony Open
5 mins
Carl Yuan Capitalizes on Jon Rahm's Gift at Sony Open
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app