Columbia University Under Fire: A Close Look at a Lawsuit Over Mishandled Assault Allegations

In a startling revelation, a former athlete and Columbia University have been ensnared in a lawsuit over serious assault allegations. The case brings to light a pressing issue: the alleged mishandling of assault cases by the university administration, causing profound psychological harm and losses to the accuser.

Advertisment

Allegations against Marcellus Wiley

An erstwhile student at Columbia University accused Marcellus Wiley, a former NFL player, and current sportscaster, of sexually assaulting her during the '90s. The lawsuit is loaded with allegations of multiple instances of sexual assault and rape. The plaintiff contends that Columbia University's response was not only dismissive but recklessly negligent. Wiley, on the other hand, denies the allegations, asserting that their encounter was consensual and devoid of vaginal intercourse. A counter lawsuit for defamation is on Wiley's agenda.

E Jean Carroll's Case against Donald Trump

Advertisment

In a parallel incident, E Jean Carroll, a writer, accused ex-president Donald Trump of sexual assault in 1996. She filed two lawsuits against him, one for defamation and another under the Adult Survivors Act, claiming battery. Trump was found culpable for sexual abuse and defamation, and was ordered to pay $5 million in damages. Carroll's evidence comprised testimonies from friends, a photograph, and accounts from other women. Trump refutes the assault charges, designating the lawsuit as frivolous. The trial is still underway for determining additional damages.

Wrongful Conviction: Lamar Johnson's Tale

In a nonpareil case, Lamar Johnson, a man from Missouri, spent nearly 28 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. Johnson has filed a lawsuit alleging that St. Louis police officers detained, arrested, and framed him. In his quest for justice, Johnson seeks unspecified damages in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis. This lawsuit aims to bring about accountability for the supposed police misconduct that caused harm to both Johnson and his family. Johnson was freed after another man confessed to the murder and a witness testified that the police coerced him into naming Johnson as one of the shooters.