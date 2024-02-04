Columbia University Restrained: A Closer Look at the 'Catch and Kill' Scheme

Columbia University, a prestigious institution renowned for its academics, has been hit by a major blow. A New York Supreme Court judge has issued a restraining order against the university for its alleged mishandling of sexual abuse survivors' cases involving former OB/GYN Robert Hadden. The university stands accused of implementing a 'catch and kill' scheme, a distressing strategy aimed at discouraging survivors from seeking justice.

The Alleged 'Catch and Kill' Scheme

According to Anthony T. DiPietro, the attorney representing over 500 survivors of Hadden's abuse, Columbia University attempted to mislead unrepresented women with a nondisclosure order. The university purportedly fed false information regarding the victims' legal options, manipulating them into silence by exploiting their lack of legal knowledge.

Columbia's Opaque Notification and Settlement Plan

In November, Columbia University Irving Medical Center had announced a plan to notify nearly 6,500 former patients about Hadden's sex-trafficking conviction and his 20-year prison sentence. The university also proposed a settlement payout from a dedicated fund. However, the letter sent out was denounced as misleading. It failed to accurately inform the survivors about the deadline to file a case and neglected to mention other viable legal avenues, such as fraud and the New York Gender Motivated Violence Act, which have longer statutes of limitations.

Restraining Order: A Halt to Columbia's Communication

As a result of these allegations, the university is now legally prohibited from communicating with Hadden's former patients, victims, and survivors. While Columbia University Irving Medical Center acknowledged the restraining order, they remained dismissive of questions regarding the alleged scheme.

Robert Hadden's heinous crimes have left a dark stain on the medical profession. Convicted of sexual abuse charges, he was initially sentenced in 2016 with a no-jail plea deal. In 2023, he was sentenced again, this time to 20 years in prison for sex-trafficking. His abusive conduct has been described as 'exceptional and unprecedented,' 'shocking,' 'horrific,' and 'depraved.'

This case, underpinned by the alleged cover-up by a revered institution, shines a spotlight on the ongoing legal battles that survivors face in their pursuit of justice. As the saga unfolds, the world watches, hoping for a resolution that upholds the rights and dignity of the survivors.