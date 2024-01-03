Cocaine Dealing Charges Await Duo at Swansea Crown Court

Brian Wright and Leanne Harland are slated to face charges of cocaine dealing at Swansea Crown Court, following an initial presentation at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 21. The charges stem from their arrest on December 19 at the Tŷ Milford Waterfront hotel in Milford Haven. Wright, a 42-year-old resident of Hubberston, is accused of multiple offenses, including possessing cocaine with an intent to supply, acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property worth £780, and being involved in the supply of cocaine in Milford Haven from July 6 to December 19.

Charges Against Harland

Harland, 41, hailing from Harbour Way in Hakin, is also implicated in the supply of cocaine in the area from November 17 to December 19. Both Wright and Harland refrained from entering pleas during their magistrate court appearance. They were granted bail, and their case is set to move to Swansea Crown Court, with proceedings beginning on January 22.

Other Legal News in the Region

In related news, Krisjan Kumaraku, an Albanian man, was apprehended for operating a cannabis farm in Margam, UK. Swansea Crown Court Judge criticized the authorities for prosecuting only the ‘gardeners’ and not the individuals higher up in the chain, emphasizing the need for proactive efforts to apprehend the gangs running these cannabis farms. Kumaraku, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to a 12-month prison term.

Meanwhile, Liam Warlow, a Welsh man, admitted to filming a 15-year-old girl in a changing room cubicle at a Swansea waterpark. Despite pleading guilty to observing a private act for sexual gratification, Judge Geraint Walters suspended Warlow’s six-month sentence for two years and ordered him to attend a rehabilitation program. Warlow’s attorney stated that his client was deeply ashamed of his actions.

Further Legal Proceedings

Additionally, an arrest warrant has been issued for Kellie Macleod, accused of driving through Rosemarket village in possession of crack cocaine and cannabis. Local actor Earl Goodridge also appeared before magistrates for driving his Volkswagen Passat through Haverfordwest while being five times over the drug drive limit. Jack Melford Colegage of Aberystwyth pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a notice to disclose the key to protected information and an additional charge of possession of controlled drugs. He is expected to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court.