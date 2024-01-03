Clifton Resident Denies Dangerous Driving Charges in York Court

On a typical morning rush hour of April 7, 2022, Acomb Road, a popular commuting route in York, witnessed an incident that would later lead to serious charges against a resident. Scott Bradley, a 36-year-old local from Clifton, found himself in the dock at York Crown Court, facing allegations of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Bradley Pleads Not Guilty

Bradley stood in court denying the charges leveled against him. The man, who was behind the wheel of a Ford Mondeo at the time of the alleged incident, pleaded ‘not guilty’ to causing serious harm through perilous driving. The plea came as a follow-up to an initial hearing that took place at York Magistrates Court in November.

Impact on Commuting Route

The incident had a significant impact on the day’s traffic in York. Acomb Road remained closed for several hours following the event, leading to congested traffic conditions that lasted until mid-afternoon. The closure disrupted the regular flow of commuters, leaving many delayed in their daily routines.

Trial Scheduled for October

The court, under the authority of Judge Deborah Sherwin, has scheduled Bradley’s trial for October 21. The trial is expected to last five days, during which the court will examine evidence and witness testimonies to determine the validity of the charges against Bradley. As the trial awaits, Bradley has been released on unconditional bail, allowing him freedom until his court appearance.