Courts & Law

Cleric and Businessman Clash Over Property Ownership in Ugandan City

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Cleric and Businessman Clash Over Property Ownership in Ugandan City

In the heart of Mbale City, a fierce property dispute has erupted, ensnaring a cleric, a businessman, and the legal system. The contested asset is a three-storey commercial building on Plot 9 Pallisa Road, a property that has become the stage for a riveting drama of alleged fraud, corruption, and defiance of court orders.

Mukhono’s Claim to Ownership

The conflict’s first protagonist is Mr. Michael Mukhono, founder of the Mount Elgon Believers Baptist Independent Mission. Mukhono claims to have secured the property in 2004 with the blessing of its registered owner, Ms. Alice Kimono Kimaswa. The cleric recounts a pact with Kimaswa in 2014, in which he would develop the land and reciprocate by passing 25 percent of the collected ground rent to her. An agreement that, according to Mukhono, he honored till 2019, when their relationship soured, and Kimaswa sought a court injunction to halt Mukhono’s rent collection.

Mataya’s Entry and the Building’s Downfall

The plot thickens in April 2021 with the entrance of the second protagonist, Mr. Richard Mataya, a businessman and proprietor of Abrah Supermarkets. Mataya asserts that he purchased the contested land from Kimaswa. Subsequently, a group allegedly acting under Mataya’s directives demolished the building, brazenly defying an existing court order. Mukhono alleges this act of destruction was facilitated by a fraudulent land transfer from Kimaswa, with corruption and police involvement.

The Police and Legal Tangle

The police, however, vehemently deny these allegations, insisting they have no hand in this dispute, which continues to be a matter before the courts. Mataya, on his part, remains steadfast in his claim as the rightful owner. He points to both a court ruling and a land transfer from WordPaid Credit Finance (U) Ltd, as evidence of his legitimacy. Yet, these legal transactions and the question of ownership remain deeply contested, with various stakeholders presenting conflicting accounts of the land’s transfer and ultimate ownership.

As the legal battle rages on, the demolished building stands as a stark reminder of the high stakes in this dispute. The echoes of the conflict reverberate beyond the confines of Mbale City, posing hard questions about ownership, the rule of law, and the sanctity of agreements in contemporary Uganda.

Courts & Law Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

