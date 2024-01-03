Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Fraud at Mercury Systems

A class action lawsuit has been filed against technology company Mercury Systems, Inc. The lawsuit was filed by purchasers or acquirers of the company’s common stock during December 7, 2020, to June 23, 2023. The plaintiffs allege that Mercury Systems and certain top current and former executives violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false and/or misleading statements and failing to disclose negative aspects of the company’s financial practices and performance.

Allegations Against Mercury Systems

The allegations include the failure of Mercury Systems’ serial acquirer strategy, improper revenue recognition practices, and the loss of small business accreditation for Physical Optics Corporation (POC) after being acquired by Mercury Systems. This impacted POC’s contract acquisition. The lawsuit also mentions underperformance in at least twenty programs, and an initiative to increase margins that actually decreased them.

Impact on Stock Price

The lawsuit followed a strong sell report by Glasshouse Research and subsequent drops in Mercury Systems’ common stock price after revealing lower than expected financial results and leadership changes.

Seeking Lead Plaintiff

The deadline for appointment as lead plaintiff is February 12, 2024. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, a leading complex class action firm, is announcing the lawsuit and invites affected investors to seek lead plaintiff appointment. The firm highlights its successful track record in recovering funds for investors in securities fraud cases.