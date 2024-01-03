en English
Business

CJEU Determinations Trigger Major VAT Changes in Luxembourg

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
CJEU Determinations Trigger Major VAT Changes in Luxembourg

Recent determinations by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) have sparked significant changes in Value Added Tax (VAT) regulations within Luxembourg. These decisions revolve around the VAT on directors’ fees and the brief reduction in VAT rates to combat inflation. Both these matters hold substantial implications for businesses and independent directors operating in Luxembourg.

Directors’ Fees and VAT

On July 13, 2023, Advocate General Kokott of the CJEU concluded that the activities of independent directors are not subject to VAT. This opinion was formed on the ground that such activities do not constitute an independent economic activity for VAT purposes. The concern behind this standpoint was the potential distortion of competition between various types of companies.

However, on December 21, 2023, the CJEU ruled that independent directors’ activities could be considered an economic activity for VAT purposes. Nevertheless, these activities are not carried out independently if the director does not act on their own behalf, under their own responsibility, and does not bear the economic risk.

In response to this ruling, the Luxembourg VAT authorities issued Circular No. 781-1 on December 22, 2023. This document suspended the effects of a previous circular that subjected independent directors to VAT, pending a national ruling in the TP case. Furthermore, they confirmed that directors would be able to adjust their VAT positions within a five-year period smoothly after the national judgment.

Temporary VAT Rate Reductions

In addition to the changes in VAT on directors’ fees, Luxembourg implemented a temporary 1% reduction in most VAT rates starting January 1, 2023. This measure was enacted to counter the effects of inflation and will end on December 31, 2023. Consequently, standard rates will revert to 17%, 14%, and 8% on January 1, 2024. This shift requires businesses to adjust their systems and processes accordingly.

Proposed Extension of the Reverse Charge Mechanism

A bill of law proposed on November 3, 2023, plans to extend the reverse charge mechanism from January 1, 2024, with the aim to combat VAT fraud. This mechanism will apply to mobile phones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, integrated circuits, and certain metals. Notably, the mechanism will activate for transactions exceeding EUR 10,000.

These recent determinations and proposed changes by the CJEU and Luxembourg authorities have highlighted the evolving landscape of VAT regulations. Businesses and independent directors are advised to stay abreast of these changes and adjust their operations as necessary to comply with the new rules.

Business Courts & Law Luxembourg
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

