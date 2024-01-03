en English
Courts & Law

CJEU Clarifies Interpretation of Unfair Terms Directive in Landmark Ruling

author
Safak Costu
January 3, 2024
On July 6, 2023, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issued a pivotal ruling in the case C-593/22. The case dissected the interpretation of Directive 93/13/EEC on unfair terms in consumer contracts, a directive that presumes clauses in consumer contracts reflecting mandatory statutory or regulatory provisions are not unfair and thus, are exempt from the directive’s provisions.

Case Background and Key Clarifications

The case emerged from a dispute over a loan agreement signed in 2007 involving 78,180 Swiss Francs. The applicants contended that bearing the foreign exchange risk was unfair. However, the Romanian courts dismissed the claim, stating that the clause derived from national law. This escalation led the matter to the CJEU, seeking clarification on the interpretation of ‘which reflect’ in the directive. This pertained to whether a provision must be reproduced or explicitly referred to in the contract.

CJEU Ruling

The CJEU clarified that a contractual clause is exempt if it is substantively equivalent to the mandatory statutory or regulatory provision of national law. This holds regardless of whether it is quoted verbatim or expressly referred to in the contract. The court also stated that the consumer’s awareness of the clause reflecting national law is irrelevant to the applicability of the exemption.

Implications of the Ruling

This interpretation aims to maintain consumer protection while recognizing the balance struck by national laws. It provides clarity, especially in cases where the law is incorporated implicitly in the contract terms. It ensures that consumer protection does not overstep the balance intended by the national laws. The ruling is also a significant stride in the CJEU’s efforts to harmonize the understanding and application of its directives across the member states.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

